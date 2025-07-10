Lena Dunham's new Netflix original romantic comedy series Too Much has officially started streaming as of July 10, and it's the show fans have been waiting for since Girls ended on HBO back in 2017. The series stars Hacks fan-favorite Megan Stalter as New Yorker in her mid-30s who moves across the pond to London after a bad breakup and strikes up a romance with a complicated musician played by The White Lotus season 2 star Will Sharpe.

Knowing that Girls didn't shy away from showcasing the realities of nudity and sexuality and also featured sequences involving substance use, prospective Too Much viewers are likely wondering what's in store when the binge-watch begins. We're sharing a mostly spoiler-free explanation of the show's age rating and proving some warnings about the content featured. It's time to find out wheter Too Much is too much for you before watching!

Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe in Too Much on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Too Much on Netflix rated TV-MA

According to the show's official page on Netflix, Too Much has been given a TV-MA age rating for language, sex, smoking, and substances. Below, we're breaking down each category and sharing spoiler-free details on what to expect. The story won't be spoiled, but you will learn what's included in the series so you're not surprised or caught off guard by certain content.

Language, sex, and nudity

Too Much might contain a bit too much profanity for some viewers. (Does that wordplay work twice?) The series uses frequent heightened language in almost every scene of every episode. There are varied expletives used throughout the season, including the c-word ("c-nt") used multiple times. Proceed with caution if you're not a fan of profane language.

In addition to language, there are also several scenes including both sex and nudity, though both aren't as over the top or explicit as some viewers might have expected. There are sequences of sex scenes between male and female characters, though they aren't especially graphic. Likewise, dialogue used to speak about sex also isn't for the faint of heart.

Drinking, drugs, and smoking

Throughout the 10-episode season, there's a fair amount of drinking and drug use. There's an extended sequence in an early episode featuring a group of people getting high on cocaine at a dinner party. There's another scene later on that involves a character getting high on ketamine. Characters casually smoke cigarettes and joints and drink alcohol throughout the season. A theme explored in the series is addiction, and a character relapses and begins drinking.

Content and trigger warnings

Aside from the theme of addiction, another aspect of the series that could be triggering is a sequence that follows a female character through the process of getting an abortion. She's shown undergoing the procedure, and while it's not visually graphic, the scene could still be triggering to some viewers. In another scene, a male character opens up about being sexually assaulted by a babysitter as a child.

Too Much also explores grief in various ways, from parental death to losing a pet. For those sensitive to animal deaths, a scene in the season finale features a dog passing away. The dog is shown on the vet's table after being declared dead. The scene could be potentially triggering to those who have lost pets, so make sure to approach these scenes with care.

Watch Too Much only on Netflix.

