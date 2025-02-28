Toxic Town ending explained: Do the mothers win the case against Corby Council?

Toxic Town, which is based on a true story, is one of the best new shows I've watched recently, and I highly recommend it if you haven't checked it out yet. You might be looking for an ending explained though whether you have or not. Don't worry, we've got your back! Here's what happens by the end of the four-episode Netflix series. SPOILERS BELOW.

After more than a decade of trying to find enough evidence, data, and proof of negligence on the end of Corby town council, Susan, Tracey, Maggie, and the rest of the mothers and their children effected by that negligence win the case! That means they get some settlement money. Even though Tracey wasn't a part of it and had to be removed to build a stronger case. She shows her strength, compassion in thinking of more than herself, and is certainly brave in still supporting and being happy for the mothers who won. It's still a victory for her and Shelby Anne in a way as well.

It took 13 years, but they made it. That means the council has to pay them and settle since the court found that they were aware of the harmful effects that took place, and didn't adhere to safety protocol to prevent it. Like Susan said, now her son Connor can have that money to support himself or figure out what he wants to do with it. Unfortunately his father, Peter, turns out to be a selfish deadbeat who only came back for the potential of having that money to use it to open himself up a business.

As for the other two central mothers, thankfully Tracey's husband is sweet and supportive. And though their loss is great without Shelby Anne, the two did go on to have two healthy boys. Maggie and Derek eventually come to understand and support each other. And it's actually a really sweet scene when that happens.

Sam Hagen isn't liked by anyone at the council from the start, but he doesn't care. He knows what the right thing to do is, and he takes the files Ted gave him and brings them to the mothers' lawyer, Des. And Ted himself, you could say he kind of saved the day. If it weren't for him, then the judge may not have found a strong enough case in support of the wonderful Corby mothers. And even though they received that settlement money, which is a good thing, no one faced criminal charges for what happened either.

What is annoying to me is Pat Miller, and how he got to keep his lavish home at the expense of these children and the heartbreak of the mothers. He's a horrible man, who doesn't get the punishment he deserves. But that's how life works out sometimes, unfortunately. You can't always win everything. But it was really satisfying to see the mothers, Des, Dani, and even Sam and Ted who had been trying to expose the council for years get the court's favor in the end.

Toxic Town is now streaming on Netflix.