Toxic Town season 2 on Netflix is highly unlikely, and that makes sense

New series Toxic Town is now streaming on Netflix, and it certainly brings frustration, heart, and laughs all mixed together into one story. And I mean frustration due to certain characters' actions, not the tale. I actually really enjoyed it as a viewer! With the show only four episodes long, you might be wondering whether there's more story to tell.

Honestly, a Toxic Town season 2 is highly unlikely, and that definitely makes sense. First off, it's billed as a limited series from the get go, and it's only been four episodes. Also by the end, the story we've been following from the start is resolved and there's even the end title credits with some facts about what happened in real life as the drama is based on true events.

Courtesy: Netflix

The central part of the show and story was always about the mothers and children of Corby who were effected by the negligence of their town council and the almost decade-long fight against them. It's a tale about seeking justice, as well as the effects that type of ignorance can have. It unfortunately took them 11 years to do so, but Susan, Maggie, and the rest of the mothers were able to win in the end. And though perhaps not everyone was punished as they should have been, it's still definitely a win what they were able to accomplish.

And I'm not just talking about the settlement money, which they definitely deserve. But this case in real life and in the series was the first to prove there's a link between atmospheric toxicity and how it effects us humans, including baby's in the womb. The effects of pollution is not just brought onto us through water, for example. Again, all of these pieces are what the focus of the drama was about and it was resolved, which is why a Toxic Town season 2 is most likely not going to happen. This is the story they wanted to tell.

Honestly, I don't think a second season is necessary either. And these four episodes are really strong, I think it would take away from them if there was more. I hope wherever they are and whatever they're all doing right now, the real-life kids and moms are happy and healthy. They truly deserve it after everything they went through. It's great to see this important story play out on screen and make people like me who have never heard of it aware of what happened. But again, does that mean we need another season? I would say no. Let's leave it as the greatness that it is right now!

Toxic Town is now streaming on Netflix.