You can take a trip to Gilead with a new Handmaid's Tale walking tour

No, we definitely don’t want to live in Gilead, but there’s no doubt that you want to see where The Handmaid’s Tale is filmed. One of the locations that was used from start to finish was Cambridge, Ontario.

The city was the location of the Hanging Wall, and it was also used for the gallows footage at the end of the series. In fact, the final two episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale were heavily filmed in Cambridge, Ontario. Now it’s a chance to head back into those episodes and others with a walking tour filled with props from the series.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE - “Execution” - June faces her biggest challenge as Gilead cracks down on the rebels. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) SAMIRA WILEY

Cambridge takes us inside The Handmaid’s Tale

From Wednesday, Oct. 22 to Thursday, Nov. 6, the City of Cambridge will host a self-guided walking tour. You’ll get the opportunity to walk around Queen’s Square (where the gallows were installed) to the river banks (where the Hanging Wall was).

However, fans will want to start at City Hall campus and the Cambridge Center for the Arts. There will be multiple temporary exhibits set up, showcasing the original props and production items. These offer unique photo opportunities, allowing fans to feel like they’re part of the series. It’s rare that a show returns to where it filmed with props, and this is time to see the creativity that went into the Margaret Atwood.

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - “Execution” - June faces her biggest challenge as Gilead cracks down on the rebels. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) MADELINE BREWER, SAMIRA WILEY, D’ARCY CARDEN

The best thing is it’s free

One of the best things about this self-guided walking tour is that it’s free! Everyone can get a printed map online or from City Hall. Then there are QR codes at select locations, taking everyone into the specific scenes that were filmed there and some production facts. There’s also signage for those who aren’t tech savvy.

While much of The Handmaid’s Tale walking tour is going to be available day or night, there are going to be some elements only available during business hours. This is because they’re inside City Hall.

If there are set locations I’d recommend visiting, it’s going to be Queen’s Square, where you’ll see the iconic bridge that has been used in scenes from the very beginning, and you’ll recognize it as one of the locations where we see the Handmaids walking together. Go up a little further to Park Hill bridge, which is the location used in The Handmaid’s Tale season 1, episode 9, titled “The Bridge,” where Janine tries to take her own life.

Need another one? Stick around Park Hill and go to Mill Race Park. As you head down toward the river, you’ll recognize the Hanging Wall.

The Handmaid’s Tale self-guided walking tour takes place between Oct. 22 and Nov. 6 in Cambridge, Ontario.