Tulsa King season 3 episode 1 recap: Dwight makes two new enemies

Tulsa King is back for season 3, and “Blood and Bourbon" gave Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) not one but two new enemies and a new conflict to challenge his reign as ruler of the Tulsa underworld!.

We open right where season 2 left off as Dwight is in interrogation and met by FBI agent Musso (Kevin Pollack), who tells him Margaret is back at the ranch. He was still upset over Dwight killing Ripple, the murder for which Dwight went to prison, as Ripple was working for Musso. Dwight defended it as a “mercy killing.” Musso openly acknowledged holding a grudge after 25 years.

The good news is that Musso wasn’t going to charge Dwight or his crew with murder and other assorted crimes. The bad news is that Dwight was now being forced to work for him.

Dwight returned to his home before going to apologize to Margaret. Dwight was finally forced to come clean about the FBI knowing everything, including Margaret’s connection to him. He then walked out, telling Margret she was too good a person to get involved with him.

Dwight then got a call from an old “friend, "Quiet Ray Renzetti, for a not very subtle “invitation” to meet. “It never f—ing ends,” Dwight summarized.

A quick trip back to New York and Dwight (in a very stylish suit) told some kids the legend of San Gennero, which he saw as the lesson “never volunteer for nothing.” Dwight then met up with Ray (James Russo) for a little banter before discussing Dwight’s future. Ray offered Dwight his own territory, with Dwight replying he was already a boss in Tulsa.

Dropping the pleasantries, Ray told Dwight, “It’s time to share” some of his success. “Sharing’s good when it’s someone you want to share with,” Dwight replied before leaving.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch and Bella Heathcote as Cleo in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

An old flame creates a new opportunity in the Tulsa King season 3 premiere

Back in Tulsa, Mitch was blowing a sale with an elderly lady before meeting an attractive woman named Cleo (Bella Heathcote) who seemed to be an old friend. She shared that her father was selling his distillery to Jeremiah Dunmire, a powerful and corrupt magnate. Cleo and Mitch exchanged a warm kiss before she invited him to drop by their yard sale.

Mitch checked in on the casino to meet Tyson and Spencer, now working as a bartender. Margaret stopped by to talk to Dwight, who openly wondered why she would want to be with him, with Margaret responding, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Mitch showed up to complain about the dealership job and bring up Cleo’s problems. He let Dwight take a drink from Cleo’s family brand, and one glass was enough to make Dwight realize the liquor business was a rare opportunity to take.

Later, Joanne arrived at the dispensary to order Bodhi to make a cash drop in Kansas City over his objections. Dwight and his crew showed up at the yard sale for the Montagues, Dwight all business. Tyson was getting into “gangster gear” for the road trip, and was horrified when Bodhi and Grace showed up in an eco-friendly green electric car.

Dwight met Cleo’s father, Theodore, who was wary of working with a gangster. He tried to make it sound like it was his idea to sell to Jeremiah and wanted to honor a handshake deal over double the money Dwight was offering. Cleo and Dwight bantered about their past relationship when they met Jeremiah’s son Cole (Beau Knapp), who wasted no time showing what a “brain-dead daddy’s boy a—ole” (Mitch’s words) he was.

Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, and Martin Starr as Bodhi of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Bodhi is on a dark road

Bodhi realized too late that the downside of an electric car is having to recharge it, and given this was the middle of Oklahoma, they couldn’t make it to the rendezvous point. That led to a funny multi-person phone call with Bill trying to navigate the situation. Dwight wanted the distillery to “move to the front of the line.”

Things got tense between Tyson and Bodhi, with Grace having to play peacekeeper. They met the Kansas City bunch to hand over the bag, only to find it was full of comic books, with Bodhi realizing he’d grabbed the wrong bag. The upset gang took Bodhi to get it while the others stayed behind.

At the shop, Bodhi filled up the money bag while musing that he recognized the mobster as the guy who killed Jimmy. Bodhi pulled a gun on the guy, who didn’t even remember killing Jimmy, as it was clear Bodhi set this whole "mistake" up for this chance. Bodhi didn’t kill the guy, settling for him thanking Bodhi for sparing his life.

Margaret joined Dwight and Joanne for some puzzle games as he shared stories of his childhood. He got a call from Bill about Bodhi’s actions with Dwight backing Bodhi up and hanging up on Bill.

Dwight made another pitch to Mr. Montague, pressing on his legacy. He also did another Godfather bit with “let me be your friend.”

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Who is the new enemy in Tulsa King season 3?

In the woods, Jeremiah (Robert Patrick) was shown making liquor by hand like it was the 1800s before washing up (showing his back tattoos) and sitting for dinner in his huge manor. Cole arrived to put up with prayers before the meal and breaking the news of the new Dwight deal to his dad.

Musso called Dwight, as he knew about the Montague deal, and warned him to be ready to move on his say-so. Jeremiah and his own crew showed up at the Montague estate to have a chat with Theodore about their families’ long rivalry.

Theodore defended this new deal as Dwight respected the business. Jeremiah claimed he was just delivering his blessings before departing. As he walked off, Cole led the other men into the manor to attack Theodore and set the place on fire. Jeremiah watched it burn as Dwight was shown examining a puzzle piece.

Thus, Tulsa King is only amping up the thrills for season 3, leading fans to be excited on what’s to come for Dwight’s new endeavor!

Tulsa King streams Sundays on Paramount+.