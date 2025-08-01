Tulsa King season 3 premieres on Paramount+ sooner than you think

Even though viewers had to wait almost two years in between Tulsa King season 1 and 2, there's a much shorter wait this time around. It's been less than a year since the hit Paramount+ crime drama from Taylor Sheridan wrapped its second season, but we're already gearing up for a new season that's officially been set for release this fall.

Back in May, we learned that Paramount+ was planning to release Tulsa King season 3 in September 2025, and that's exactly when new episodes will begin streaming. On July 31, Paramount+ announced that Tulsa King season 3 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 21. See, that's not very far away! We'll be diving back into this wild world before we know it.

Tulsa King season 3 release date and first-look images

Keeping in line with the show's previous release patter, Tulsa King season 3 will release new episodes weekly on Paramount+. While the first season contained nine episodes, the second season had 10, which is what season 3 is expected to have as well. The series hasn't ever premiered with more than one episode, meaning only one episode will drop on Sept. 21 and each week thereafter.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING | Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved

The hit series was officially renewed for season 3 in March 2025, when production began. Filming ultimately wrapped this summer, and we have started to learn some exciting details about the new episodes. In season 3, Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi continues to build on his empire, but that always comes with a cost. With new threats closing in, Dwight must continue to keep his crew and family safe while also turning to old friends who become current allies.

"In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family," reads the season 3 official synopsis in the Paramount+ press release.

In addition to Stallone leading the cast, Tulsa King season 3 also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. The new season also features Samuel L. Jackson as a guest star, playing Dwight's friend from prison, but the character also sets up a new spinoff.

In July, Paramount+ ordered the spinoff series NOLA King, which will star Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. and take the character to New Orleans, where he leads by Dwight's example and starts his own organization in the south. Before the spinoff begins filming next year, Jackson appears in multiple episodes of Tulsa King season 3 to help introduce us to his character. On top of the spinoff, Tulsa King is expected to return for a fourth season.

While we wait for the season 3 trailer ahead of the season premiere this fall, Paramount+ released some first-look photos to hold us over. The pictures show Dwight dressed to the nines as always and give a brief taste of the enticing stories that are soon to come. Take a closer look at Stallone and the cast in some of the teaser photos we shared below!

Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Mike Walden as Bigfoot in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING | Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING | Photo Credit: Steve Swisher/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, Dana Delany as Margaret and Neil McDonough as Thresher in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING | Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Jay Will as Tyson in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING | Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tulsa King season 3 premieres Sunday, Sept. 21 on Paramount+.

