Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 recap: The bullets fly as Dwight tries to find momentum

Tulsa King had Dwight wanting to level up, but is he finally going to blow out? “Bubbles” showcased some new turns for our favorite mob boss.

In the new episode of Tulsa King season 3, Dwight and Joanne discussed Billy’s suspicions, with Dwight forced to confess to his “deal” with the feds. He defended it as protecting everyone, and they had to keep going forward. “You know what the word is? Momentum.”

At the distillery, the cops were taking away the inspector’s body, seemingly buying the story of an accident. Bodhi wasn’t happy that the gang kept him out of the loop, so finding the body was a real shock and brought up past trauma. However, the place was still being shut down over the investigation, which the gang knew was Dunmire’s doing, especially after Cole briefly drove by.

Dwight was ready to go old-school, moving the bourbon through sneaky methods like the good old days of Prohibition. That included some of his former contacts spreading it around under the radar. He wanted them to build up a base to go for the ultimate goal of national distribution. Mitch and Cleo were being sent to Shreveport to find Johnny Wednesday, who Dwight warned was “a little crazy” but had connections.

Goodie told Dwight that Billy was missing, and folks were naturally suspicious of Dwight being the last person to see him. Goodie openly asked if Dwight had something to do with this. Dwight didn’t confirm it, speculating it could have been New York.

A quick call to Ray to clear the air was followed by Dwight offering Tyson a drive to Arkansas. Mitch and Cleo took out some cops to steal the booze for their trip in a classic station wagon.

The DA told Dunmire about them having a tracker in the cars, with Dunmire upset that Dwight's crew was going so far. We get some insight into Cole's issues as Dunmire ranted on Cole’s brother serving in the army, while Cole just wore camouflage clothing. He told his son the one way to make him proud was to solve this “by any means.”

Hitting the road again

Dwight and Tyson argued about music choices on the road, with Dwight sharing he was a bit scared of Ray. Their car was tracked by Cole’s goons, with Cole himself on the road after Mitch and Cleo. Bodhi got a call from Art about Billy’s vanishing, all three agreeing this was bad.

Billy himself was pounding on the walls of an interrogation room as Musso listened in. Mitch and Cleo had a talk about their pasts when a cop pulled them over. The cop forced them out of the truck before sharing that he was working for Cole. Meanwhile, Dwight realized they had a tail and had Tyson pull into a gas station. In a funny bit, as the pair got food and talked, Bigfoot easily took down the thugs who’d been waiting for Dwight.

Cole reported to his father, who ordered him to forget about Mitch and Cleo and find Dwight. Dwight checked into a hotel (under the alias “Enrique Curoso”) with Tyson brushing off Ray as too old to be a threat. Dwight reminded him that anyone who grows that old in the mob only means they’re the most dangerous.

The cop gloated on finding the booze in the trunk, only for Mitch to quickly knock him out. Cleo cut up the tires on the cop’s bike as the pair immediately took off driving. Bodhi and Grace discussed the Billy situation as they both agreed this scheme was dangerous but worth doing. Still, Bodhi was clearly carrying guilt over Jimmy’s death, as the pair worried this could end with them killed.

A meeting turns wild

Mitch and Cleo found Johnny at a small church with him ready to distribute the booze. Ray arrived at the hotel with him and Dwight playing a game of who could arrive at the meeting spot second as a show of power.

The pair talked in the hotel lounge, as old frenemy Vince was now working for Ray. Ray wanted a whopping 80 percent of the booze business, which set Dwight off. Things got more tense with Cole hanging back to listen in. Dwight accused Ray of being behind Billy’s disappearance, with Ray not openly denying it. Cole donned a mask to try and gun Dwight down, instigating a huge firefight. Both men survived, only for Ray to think this was an assassination attempt by Dwight.

At a small diner, Mitch and Cleo had a bitter conversation, with Cleo regretting pulling Mitch into this. “Tulsa never ends well for me.” Goodie then called to break the news that the police had found Armand, who’d fallen off the wagon and hung himself. The episode ended with Dwight calling Ray, who refused to answer, as both men drove off.

It looks like the calm before the storm is upon us and the last two episodes of the series are set to amp things up majorly!

Tulsa King streams Sundays on Paramount+.