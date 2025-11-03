Tulsa King season 3 episode 7 recap: Dwight takes a big gamble

Tulsa King is upping the stakes, and “Art of War,” season 3 episode 7, had Dwight showing his smarts are his greatest weapon in this new war.

Dwight was at the club as Ray called in, Dwight once more trying to explain that the attempted hit was meant for him. The pair argued about Ray’s “negotiation” with Dwight calmly offering an honest cut, with Ray finally agreeing. Dwight hung up to matter-of-factly relate, “he’s gonna whack me, only a matter of time.”

Dwight declared they had to get the booze moving and “some people need a wake-up call.”

For a change of pace, Bigfoot was the one driving Dwight as he took a selfie outside the state capitol. After an encounter with the metal detector, Dwight met the AG, who assumed Dwight was giving up. Instead, Dwight pointed out that Dunmire only had power because he was friends with the governor. He politely asked for Joanne’s liquor license to be restored, and thus, he’d owe the AG a favor. “That’s a big chip for you as I can do things that other people can’t or just won’t.”

When the AG ordered him out, Dwight warned him that the first time he arrived somewhere, he tried to make a favorable impression. “The second time, not so much.”

Spencer met with Cole, who seemed to want to confess to trying to kill Dwight, and admitted he really liked spending time with her. Tyson and Goodie bonded as Goodie gave Tyson a lesson in how to pull scams like the old “pretend to be a cop to rob crooks” gag. Dwight called Margaret for anyone in the AG’s office that he could use.

Dwight’s team pulls a side gig

Spencer brought Goodie and Tyson to a frat house that supplied much of Tulsa with drugs. Tyson wanted to storm in, but Goodie actually played it smart with recon, which Spencer volunteered for.

Margaret met her old friend Anna, who was the AG’s wife. She assured Anna “I’m a vault” only to get right on the phone to Dwight to share Anna’s tales of her poor marriage. Dwight met Thresher at his campaign office for their usual arguing banter, as Margaret pointed out that getting the AG to endorse Thresher could put him over the top with voters.

Tyson and Goodie showed up at the frat house as Spencer gave an expert report on the layout. With fake badges around their necks, the pair played up being cops, only for one of the frat guys to recognize Tyson from class. They soon had the guys’ drug stash to depart, with Spencer wanting her own cut and how her own connections could have her sell the dope fast.

Thresher and Sackrider met at the casino, with Thresher selling it as “being among the common folk.” Dwight’s gang watched the discussion on the security cameras before Grace brought a stack of complimentary chips out. Thresher instantly knew what was up as Sackrider headed to the tables.

Naturally, Dunmire picked this moment to show up. Dwight talked about the book The Art of War and how he was offering Dunmire a way to get out of this to save face. Inside, Thresher was making a pitch to Sackrider to be his lieutenant governor, but Sackrider was more interested in his gambling. Grace handed the dealer some loaded dice and in no time, the AG was deep in the hole.

Dwight’s gamble paid off

Sackrider got a reprieve from a “special offer” for a few extra grand. Thresher confronted Dwight as he and Margaret confirmed the AG had a gambling problem. While respecting the hustle, Thresher warned the pair to never leave him out of the loop on something like this again.

Dunmire and Cole had a charming talk in the woods, with Dunmire openly asking his son, “Why do you fail so much?” Cole snapped that he never cared for the family “legacy” as Dunmire mused, “all those muscles conceal a damaged soul.”

A despondent Sackrider, now owing $100,000, realized too late he’d been set up by Dwight. Dwight offered to waive the debt in exchange for Sackrider backing him, with the AG forced to agree.

Dunmire was confused to get a copy of The Art of War in the mail with a note inside saying “You lost.” He stormed into the AG’s office about him restoring the distillery license and now working for Dwight. Sackrider finally showed some guts, telling Dunmire, “Dwight has a code you lack.” Dunmire lunged to pummel him before security dragged him away.

The final scenes showed Dunmire, just hours before one of the most powerful men in the county, being placed in a jail cell. Dunmire was surprisingly calm, noting that setbacks had a way of offering a way to regroup.

So it looks like Dunmire is handled, yet it’s possible there are more threats abounding with the side gig of Dwight’s underlings as the show races to its finale!

Tulsa King season 3 streams Sundays on Paramount+.