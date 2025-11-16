Tulsa King season 3 episode 9 recap: A big guest-star provides new backup for Dwight's business!

As if Tulsa King couldn’t get any wilder, the penultimate episode brought Samuel L. Jackson into things to set up a crazy finale in “Dead Weight!”

The episode opened in Newark as a man we’ll come to know as Russell “Lee” Washington (Jackson) headed into a nearby hotel, claiming to be checking out the fire alarm. After taking out the security system, Lee headed up with a gun, breaking into a room where he coldly shot a guy and walked out munching on the victim's pizza.

Lee drove back to a hardware store to clean up and study a photo of a woman holding a newborn infant. He was interrupted by an emissary of Ray, with the man saying he was done. Ray, however, had one more job for him. “You know Tulsa?” Lee tried to turn the job down, only for Ray to point out that they both knew Lee had no choice.

At the ranch, Musso pressed about Deacon, with Dwight refusing to tell where the guy was, but had all the info Musso wanted in exchange for a federal liquor license. In no time flat, Montague Whiskey was filling every bar and liquor store in Tulsa, easily pushing aside Dunmire’s brands. Cole was upset to find literal truckloads of Dunmire liquor being returned to them.

Meet an old friend

Lee arrived at the bar, having a drink as he waited for Dwight to arrive. Tyson and Spencer finally let Dwight in on their club drug-selling plan, downplaying how big a deal it was. Lee met Dwight on friendly terms, and Dwight was surprised to see his old friend and former cellmate.

The pair talked old times with Lee claiming he was stopping in Tulsa on his way back home to New Orleans. Dwight saw right through it, as Lee admitted he was paying Dwight the “professional courtesy” of letting him know about the hit. Lee pointed out that if he were serious about taking the job, Dwight would already be dead. Putting their cards (and guns) on the table, Lee and Dwight shared a drink before Lee headed off. Dwight assured Goodie it was okay, as Lee owed Dwight for saving his life in prison and was issuing a warning.

Tyson gave Bodhi his cut from the party operation, with Bodhi impressed by how much they made. Bodhi told Tyson he may have got lucky this time, with Tyson feeling confident about working a scheme on his own. He needed more ecstasy, with Bodhi agreeing on the condition that Tyson not sell in their store.

Lee got a call from Ray, who pushed him to get the hit done, as Lee told Ray he was done. Ray naturally didn’t take that well, threatening Lee. Gracie wanted more responsibility at the distillery to learn from Joanne.

Cole broke the news to Dunmire that they’d lost six distributors who had signed with Dwight, one of whom was ready to give them national distribution. Dunmire didn’t take that well himself, chopping at his classic mixer with an axe, which he briefly threatened Cole with, only to realize his son wasn’t afraid of him.

A boy’s night out

Mitch warned Dwight that a guy from New York had come to Tulsa acting suspicious. Margaret briefly popped in to bring up working with Cal, and Dwight was happy she was doing a benefit for the police. He returned home to work on a jigsaw puzzle as Lee dropped in for dinner. The pair once more talked over drinks, Dwight admitting he was afraid when he came to Tulsa and Lee could still find a new life for himself.

Dwight was impressed by Lee going against Ray, as Dwight warned him about the New York hitman after both of them. The pair decided to do a “meet and greet” with guns. At a club, Tyson was doing some selling when the club bouncers spotted him and kicked him and Spencer out. Dwight and Lee came to the hotel to gab about how tough it would be to dispose of a dead body and a game of guessing which room the hitman was in.

They were a bit thrown to see two men instead of just one before heading up with guns drawn to take out the assassins with ease and looking incredibly cool doing it. Mitch got a visit from Cleo, who’d been worried about his near-death, and they had a steamy kiss. Joanne was asleep in the office when she was awakened by a noise. She headed out only to have a gun to her head and told, “Mr. Dunmire wants a word.”

It was a bit rough in some subplots and the pacing, yet Jackson’s presence alone elevates things, leading to the cliffhanger. So Dwight may have gained a much-needed ally for Tulsa King as the finale seems to be set to bring things to a major head!

Tulsa King season 3 streaming Sundays on Paramount+.