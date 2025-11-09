Tulsa King season 3 episode 8 recap: Things take an explosive turn

With just three episodes left, Tulsa King is ramping things up, and “Nothing Is Over,” season 3 episode 8, was an appropriate title for an episode that brought the Dwight-Dunmire conflict to a literally explosive height!

With Dunmire in jail and the distillery reopened, things were looking up for Dwight and company. That was spoiled by Dunmire getting out of jail thanks to his various connections. Cole drove him home to find the Watchmaker waiting for them with his briefcase bomb. He was up front about how he’d been hired to kill Dunmire by Dwight. The Watchmaker suspected Dwight’s contract was some sort of trap and intended to turn the tables. “To destroy other people in his life? That would be my gift to you.”

Margaret was helping set up a campaign event for Thresher at a hotel, navigating the politics of a donor dinner while advising Cal not to make his speech too rehearsed. The Watchmaker slipped in before calling up Dwight, claiming he was ready to make the exchange. Dwight called Musso about the meeting with Musso wanting to set up a team while Dwight wanted to handle this himself.

Tyson and Spencer roped Bodhi into their scheme to sell off the drugs they’d stolen. After some hemming and hawing, Bodhi agreed in exchange for a cut of the profits, giving them access to his loft.

Dwight “negotiates” in his own way

Musso and Dwight met up, with Dwight saying he knew Musso was holding Bevilaqua, with Musso snapping, “he’s a gangster with no purpose,” and ordering Dwight to make the exchange. Dwight needled Musso on how long it would take to put Deacon away, as Musso revealed this was personal, as one of Deacon’s bombs killed Musso’s partner. “You want justice, leave him to me,” Dwight offered, but Musso wanted this done by the book.

The pair headed to the meeting spot with Dwight ensuring once this was over, he and Musso were done. Dwight entered to hand over the money, only for Deacon to pull a gun on him. His monologue was interrupted by Bigfoot as Dwight had smelled a double cross coming from a mile away.

Thresher met Sackrider at his benefit, with the man willing to throw in with him. Thresher also offered Margaret a role in his administration while point-blank asking what Dwight wanted with him. He also warned that if things went badly for him, Dwight and Margaret would suffer too.

Sensing something was off, Musso and his agents moved into the warehouse to find it empty. Dwight had Deacon in a barn, ready to do some old-school interrogation to learn about all his clients.

Dunmire confidently told Cole that the Watchmaker would take out Dwight and his men, and “roaches don’t check out of their hotel.”

Meanwhile, Spencer and Tyson were at a club when Cole showed up, warning her about Dunmire and Deacon wanting to hurt people at a hotel. She told Tyson, who realized what that meant, and they took off.

Dana Delany as Margaret in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Bringing down the house

A very much worse-for-wear Deacon had given up almost everything when Tyson called Dwight about Cole’s warning. Dwight called Musso to share Deacon’s confession about planting a bomb at the hotel. They then stuffed Deacon into Montague’s coffin (with the corpse inside) and stuck it into the mausoleum, running off as Deacon screamed helplessly. “Out of sight, out of mind,” Dwight summed up.

At the benefit, Margaret demonstrated her ability to secure a billionaire's endorsement and major financial support for Thresher. The FBI and cops showed up at the hotel to evacuate it, while Mitch broke every speed limit to join them. Musso’s yelling of a bomb had the crowd running out in a panic as Margaret was separated from the pack. The majority of the crowd had gotten out when the bomb went off, tearing the hotel apart.

Dunmire and Cole talked of the bomb going off with no one killed and the tension was clear on Dunmire suspecting what his son had done. Mitch was among the wounded being checked out as Margaret noticed Dwight focused on Musso. Musso confronted Dwight about Deacon’s whereabouts, with Dwight promising him answers. The crew gathered around Dwight, looking at the burned-out hotel as it hit them that the war had just escalated.

Maybe it might have been more dramatic if one of Dwight’s crew (or even Margaret) had been killed. However, a lot is going on with Dunmire, more serious, Cole breaking from his father, Tyson’s side gig, and of course Musso and Dwight both wanting Dunmire taken down. So Dunmire just upped the stakes big time to turn Dwight and Musso into unlikely allies as Tulsa King heads into its final arc!

Tulsa King season 3 streams Sundays on Paramount+.