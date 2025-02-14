Twisted Metal season 2 premieres this summer, likely two years after season 1

We finally have a date for when Twisted Metal season 2 is coming, and the first teaser gives a hint of the madness to come!

We’re in a new age of video game adaptations and, surprisingly, many of them are good. We’ve had Fallout become a Prime Video hit with other successful movies (let’s just ignore Borderlands). Among them is Twisted Metal.

The Peacock series adapts the cult video game series about a dark future demolition derby/racing contest. Season 1 dropped as a ten-episode binge on July 27, 2023. It got a renewal, and fans are eagerly awaiting it.

We finally have a window for it, as Peacock has released the first teaser promising to amp up the action for this new season!

TWISTED METAL -- "WLUDRV" Episode 101 -- Pictured: Anthony Mackie as John Doe | (Photo by: Skip Bolen/Peacock)

Twisted Metal coming in summer 2025

Peacock has confirmed Season 2 is coming out this summer. It’s likely going to be the same July window, a lean time for most programming, so the show will get a bit more attention.

It’s up in the air whether it’ll be the same dropping of all 10 episodes or Peacock goes for a weekly schedule. Either way, it should continue the strong run season 1 had.

For newbies (or, given it’s been almost two years since the first season, a reminder), Twisted Metal takes place years after a cyberattack crippled technology and led to the downfall of civilization. An amnesiac delivery man named John Doe (Anthony Mackie) is recruited by Raven (Neve Campbell), the mayor of a small community, to make a delivery that sends John across the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Along the way, John hooks up (in more ways than one) with Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), a sardonic traveler. They’re hunted by the twisted clown-like Sweet Tooth (played by pro wrestler Samoa Joe and voiced by Will Arnett), a crazed killer. Cue a mix of dark comedy, action and satire that mimics the game.

What will season 2 be about?

First, with minor SPOILERS, season 1 ended with John returning to Raven’s community, as it turned out the entire delivery was all a test of his survival skills. Revealing her true dark colors, Raven forced John to take part in an upcoming tournament of drivers run by the powerful Calypso for an ultimate prize.

Meanwhile, a post-credits scene had Quiet waylaid on the road by a group of masked figures led by a woman claiming to be John’s sister.

The first teaser shows the season will be all about this tournament, a combination of demolition derby and cross-country race. There are glimpses of the various combatants who all look like a fun mix of insane and ruthless warriors, and the action seems fantastic. There’s also the voice of Anthony Carrigan as Calypso.

It does seem that season 1 was the setup and season 2 now expands the tale for what fans want. The racing action looks off the charts wild, and the dark comedy is better, too. Mackie and Beatriz make a fun team, and the show seems to be hitting its stride.

So while fans await the exact release date and more info to come, Twisted Metal looks set to hit the road again this summer and take an already crazy series to new heights.

Twisted Metal season 1 streaming on Peacock, season 2 premieres summer 2025.