Twisted Metal season 2 release schedule might be confusing, but it works

It's been over two years since Twisted Metal dropped its complete first season on Peacock, but it's finally time for fans to return to this post-apocalyptic world. Based on the video game franchise, Anthony Mackie stars in the action comedy series as John Doe, a man with amnesia who's traveling across a desolate United States and battling villains and cars along the way.

Twisted Metal season 2 finds John and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) gearing up for the Twisted Metal tournament, a demolition derby hosted by Calypso (Anthony Carrigan), but their challenges are far from over as they continue to face danger from enemies, including the lethal clown named Sweet Tooth. John also reconnects with his vigilante sister Dollface (Tiana Okoye), which surely shakes up the adventures and stakes. There's a lot to look forward to this season!

TWISTED METAL -- DOLF4C3 Episode 202 -- Pictured: (l-r) Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet, Tiana Okoye as Dollface | Photo by: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK)

When fans head over to Peacock to start watching Twisted Metal season 2, they will inevitably realize that unlike season 1, the streaming service didn't release all of the episodes at once. The series pivoted away from a binge release format, and that change would be confusing for fans. When do new episodes drop? Thankfully, the puzzling release schedule actually makes sense because fans get to savor the second season while also enjoying multiple new episodes.

When are new episodes of Twisted Metal season 2 released on Peacock?

Twisted Metal season 2 premiered on Thursday, July 31 with three all-new episodes. In total, the second season contains 12 episodes, which is a two episode increase from the first season's 10 episodes. Rather than releasing one episode weekly for the rest of the season, Peacock will release two new episodes for the next three weeks. For the last week of the season, three episodes will be released, which brings season 2 to a close on Aug. 28.

Let's lay it all out more clearly: Three episodes drop on July 31, two episodes drop on Aug. 7, two episodes drop on Aug. 14, two episodes drop on Aug. 21, and the last three episodes drop on Aug. 28. Yes, it's a weekly release instead of a binge release, but Peacock gives fans multiple episodes to enjoy across the five-week release. Are you following? In case you're still a bit confused about how many episodes release and when, here's a handy table to refer to:

Episode # Episode Title Meaning Release Date Episode 1 "PRSRPNT" "Pressure Point" Thursday, July 31, 2025 Episode 2 "DOLF4C3" "Dollface" Thursday, July 31, 2025 Episode 3 "T3STDRV" "Test Drive" Thursday, July 31, 2025 Episode 4 "LZGTBZY" "Let's Get Busy" Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 Episode 5 "ONURMRK" "On Your Mark" Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 Episode 6 "MKAW1SH" "Make a Wish" Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 Episode 7 "H1TNRVN" "Hit and Run" Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 Episode 8 "SDDNDTH" "Sudden Death" Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 Episode 9 "VAVAVUM" "Va-va-voom" Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 Episode 10 "M4YH3M" "Mayhem" Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 Episode 11 "OHLYNTE" "O, Holy Night" Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 Episode 12 "NUY3ARZ" "New Year's" Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

New episodes reportedly release at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, which isn't the most convenient time to start tuning in, but at least the new episodes will be available to watch as soon as you wake up or to save for Friday night or the weekend. Because more than one episode is released each week, it's easier to spread them out, but seeing as they are all around 30 minutes in length, it's tough to not watch all two or three in one sitting.

Keeping in the car theme, the season 2 episode titles are once again in a license plate format with letters and numbers spelling out a certain word or phrase. Before watching each episode, it's a fun puzzle to try and decode. However, if you're struggling to figure a few of them out, we shared all of the Twisted Metal season 2 episode title means in the table above! The last two episodes of the season appear to be taking place during the Christmas and New Year's Eve holidays.

Twisted Metal season 2 releases new episodes Thursdays on Peacock.

