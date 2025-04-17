Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date and teaser trailer revealed at Peacock

Looks like we're going to continue to be spoiled by streaming services with the impressive long list of fan-favorite series returns set so far. Not only does HBO and Max have both And Just Like That and The Gilded Age back in time for summer, not only does Netflix have Squid Game, Ginny & Georgia, and The Sandman prepped, but there's so much more great TV coming our way on streaming this summer to make room for on our watch lists. Peacock just gave us another one, too!

Keeping the excitement going for our summertime watch lists, Peacock announced on April 17 that Twisted Metal season 2 premieres on Thursday, July 31. The NBCUniversal streamer revealed the long awaited release date with a humorous date announcement video that not only brings laughs but gives fans a glimpse into the action-packed and explosive new season. Peacock also dropped a handful of first-look images that show series stars Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz in action.

In the second season, John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) pick up in the aftermath of the season 1 finale's big reveals, including John being held at gunpoint and Quiet's car being tampered with by a group led by John's sister. The duo enter the Twisted Metal tournament and come face to face with new and old enemies, like the tournament's host Calypso, the terrifying clown Sweet Tooth, and John's vigilante sister Dollface.

Check out Twisted Metal season 2's official synopsis via Peacock's press release:

"Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface."

TWISTED METAL -- S2 -- Pictured: Anthony Mackie as John | (Photo by: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK)

By the time Twisted Metal season 2 premieres on July 31, fans will have been waiting just over two years for the new season. The series first premiered on Peacock way back on July 27, 2023, but likely faced setbacks from the dual Hollywood labor strikes after the season 2 renewal in December 2023. The good news for fans, though, is that season 2 contains 12 episodes, an increase of two episodes from the 10-episode first season.

Like the first season, Twisted Metal season 2 is expected to release all at once in a binge format rather than releasing new episodes weekly. Even though weekly releases have been fruitful for some streaming services recently, fans have been waiting a bit too long for season 2 and just want to dive right in and watch. Season 2 promises lots of fun and surprises and welcomes executive producer Will Arnett to the cast as the voice of Sweet Tooth.

Take a look at more first-look images from the season below!

TWISTED METAL -- S2 -- Pictured: Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet | (Photo by: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK)

TWISTED METAL -- S2 -- Pictured: Patty Guggenheim as Raven | (Photo by: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK)

TWISTED METAL -- S2 — Pictured: Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth | (Photo by: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK)

TWISTED METAL -- S2 -- Pictured: Anthony Carrigan as Calypso | (Photo by: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK)

TWISTED METAL -- S2 — Pictured: Richard de Klerk as Mr. Grimm | (Photo by: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK)

Twisted Metal season 2 premieres Thursday, July 31 on Peacock.