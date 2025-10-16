Untamed season 2 filming and location news comes with an unfortunate downside

There's no doubt that Netflix has secured some of the biggest surprise streaming hits of the year with a number of original titles that arrived with huge viewership numbers. No one could have seen the success of mystery thriller Untamed coming, even though its gripping premise and great cast definitely made its case to become a fan-favorite. But the "limited" series ended up getting renewed.

Untamed season 2 was announced shortly after the Netflix original series became an instant sensation among viewers that only continued to grow with positive word of mouth. Obviously, the show no longer holds the limited series title as Eric Bana has been confirmed to reprise his role as Kyle Turner, a special agent for the National Parks Service.

It's been months since the show both premiered and was renewed in July 2025 without an update on season 2, but we finally have some exciting news to share with fans. Not only did we learn where Kyle Turner will be headed for his next adventure in Untamed season 2, but we also know when filming will begin. Unfortunately, the filming update also has a potential drawback.

Untamed. Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 105 of Untamed | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Untamed season 2 begins filming in February 2026 in Hawaii

Let's start with the good news. According to What's on Netflix, Untamed season 2 will move from its season 1 setting of Yosemite and possibly take place in Hawaii. It's not yet known which national park will be the official setting for Turner's next case, but we know where season 2 will film. However, just because season 2 is filming in Hawaii doesn't necessarily mean that it's set in Hawaii.

The first season of Untamed took place in the Yosemite National Park, though the cast and crew filmed the season in Canada. For all we know, Hawaii could be a stand-in for a different national park entirely, which will surely find out as production begins or the season's release gets closer. Untamed season 2 reportedly begins filming on Feb. 17, 2026 and will wrap on June 1, 2026.

The season might not premiere on Netflix in 2026

If you're hoping that Untamed season 2 will premiere by the end of 2026, it's probably best to manage your expectations. It's definitely a positive sign that the season begins filming in the beginning of the year and will wrap before summer even officially begins. Given that timeframe, there's still a chance that Netflix could attempt to get the season release before 2026 comes to an end.

But, and this is a big "but," Netflix original series typically take up to six months or more in post-production, which would bring Untamed season 2 to December 2026 at the very earliest. That's also hoping that there are no setbacks or delays with production and filming wraps up on schedule. Should post-production exceed six months, here's the big catch: There's a chance season 2 won't debut in 2026.

For now, it's an early prediction since production hasn't even begun. Still, from looking at the filming schedule that has been revealed, Untamed season 2 could be released on Netflix in 2027. That would be over year or almost two years after the show's initial release. If the follow-up season doesn't manage a fast turnaround before 2026's end, we should anticipate a 2027 drop.

Watch Untamed only on Netflix.