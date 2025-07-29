Netflix announces the Untamed season 2 news we totally saw coming

Untamed simply can't be tamed! The mystery thriller series debuted on July 17 on Netflix and took off like wildfire, reaching the top 10 in multiple countries and staying put at No. 1 on the most popular shows ranking in the United States for over a week. The show's debut ratings, which reached an impressive mark of 24.6 million views, we clearly enough to warrant a quick renewal.

On July 29, less than two weeks since the series premiered, Netflix revealed that Untamed season 2 was officially renewed! The series, which was originally designated as a limited series, attracted enough of an audience (and then some) for Netflix to renew the series from American Primeval creator Mark L. Smith and his daughter Elle Smith. Another national park mystery is on the way!

Untamed season 2 is happening on Netflix

When the show dropped in mid-July, the cast and showrunner were already talking about the possibility of returning for a second season even though Netflix was marketing Untamed as a limited series. Elle Smith had teased what could be in store for a potential season 2, but now that it's actually happening, we already know some early details about what could happen next.

Untamed, starring Eric Bana, has been renewed for Season 2!



Season 1, following a National Park Service special agent working to enforce human law inside Yosemite's vast wilderness, is now playing. pic.twitter.com/c9qoFfghlp — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2025

The ending of season 1 wrapped up the Lucy Cook case, revealing how and why she was killed and who was responsible. (No spoilers here, but a hint: It's not someone you would have suspected!) However, Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) opts to leave the Yosemite National Park behind, leaving the vast wilderness to his protege Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago). Clearly, they will reunite in season 2.

While Untamed, which focuses on a special agent for the National Parks Service untangling the dark and twisted death of a young woman, took place at Yosemite in the first season, Smith suggested that season 2 would likely follow Turner and Vasquez working to solve a new mystery at a different park. Conversely, season 2 could also bring Turner back to Yosemite after being away.

Bana has been confirmed to return in season 2, as he shared in a statement via Deadline, "I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of Untamed to life. The response to season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can’t wait to take Kyle on his next journey."

Since it's still early, additional details about Untamed season 2 haven't been announced by Netflix, including the episode count or which other cast members are likely to return. Based on the events of season 1, we can probably count out Sam Neill and Wilson Bethel from returning, though Rosemarie DeWitt could likely come back alongside Bana and Santiago depending on the story.

Overall, it's very exciting to see Netflix reward a series that deserves to continue telling stories that are as entertaining as they are impactful. Following the show's stellar debut numbers, we definitely saw the season 2 renewal coming down the pipeline, though this early wasn't expected, especially since we're still waiting for Netflix to renew other hot new summer series.

