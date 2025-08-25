Upload season 4, episode 2 recap: Layoffs are coming

As Ingrid and Nathan bask in post-wedding bliss, we learn that layoffs are coming in Upload season 4, episode 2. Meanwhile, Nora is sure that her Nathan is still somewhere out there.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Upload season 4, episode 2.

If you guessed that nobody would believe Nora about Nathan, you’d be rght. However, she does give Nora a chance, and promises to find a way to sneak Nora into the office. Meanwhile, Ingrid realizes that she can pivot in her career to being a life coach, since it needs no training.

Aleesha learns more of how Horizon is growing in Upload season 4, episode 2

For Aleesha, the episode is focused on layoffs and what this means for the company. She learns that there is a new initiative to make the company more money, which is to store data for living people for a fee.

One thing Upload has always done is given us a look at what more technology means for people. In fact, we learn that there is a basic universal income, but people have to jump through hoops to get it. Aleesha does need to get the information to her men, but she has people from a third-party coming after her. It’s a good thing she learned how to fight and has her fighting glasses on.

The layoffs take a turn in the office, though, with Lucy telling everyone that layoffs aren’t happening. Instead, people are being offered to be uploaded into Workload for free. There are also free donuts, which Tinsley can’t help but get, leading to her being uploaded without a choice.

By the way, Workload is where Nathan and Luke now work. They have a mind-numbing job, but at least it gives them some money.

Something Aleesha does find out is that there’s a facility in Upstate New York that is potentially running medical tests. Yes, this is sure to connect to what Nora is looking into.

AI Guy can split in two? Since when?

A surprising moment in Upload season 4, episode 2 is when the elevator AI Guy splits into two. He creates a female version of himself to give himself a partner. Of course, this female clone ends up deciding against the elevator guy and chooses the barman. I just don’t feel like the series really touched on this in the way that it could, and I’ll blame there only being four episodes.

Nora can’t stop to check it out, as she wanders around Lakeview searching for Nathan. She’s sure that he’s there, but we get a quick look at where he is. He’s being uploaded into some white room where he needs to answer the same questions over and over again.

The Nathan in Lakeview continues to claim that the other Nathan was killed. Nora goes to see him for answers, and she refuses to accept that her Nathan is gone.

When Nora and her Nathan get a chance to see each other again, he asks about the capital of Florida again. It’s something that keeps coming up, and it’s clear that Nathan is suffering from everything that is happening.

Nora finally sees the night her Nathan was ‘killed’

After some debates, Nora finally gets Nathan to show her the memories. Her Nathan had told her that the had to fight it out and decide who would be deleted. It turns out that it was her Nathan who said to save the one already in Horizon, realizing that if one wasn’t chosen, they would both be destroyed.

On Nora’s Nathan’s side, we can see a setup with the ability to kill someone. Sure enough, Ingrid’s Nathan did see Nora’s Nathan be killed. It wasn’t his fault, but now Nora feels like she’s back to square one.

With Nora back in the real world, Ingrid and Nathan get back to the idea of going on their honeymoon. Meanwhile, Nora starts looking at the downloaded memory from Ingrid’s Nathan. The memory had been faked, and her Nathan is alive after all. It’s time for Aleesha and Nora to head to Upstate New York to the real-life Lakeview. It’s time to save Nathan.

