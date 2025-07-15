Upload season 4 may only be 4 episodes, but there's good news that comes with it

When the Upload season 4 premiere date was announced, it was met with disappointment. There will only be four episodes to wrap up the series.

However, it turns out that we were warned of this a while back. Not only were some Redditors sharing the likelihood of a shorter season, especially with how quickly filming wrapped, but Robbie Amell told Mama’s Geeky that it was a shame that there were only four episodes.

Upload season 4. Courtesy of Prime

Upload season 4 was written as the final season

While it is disappointing that we’ll only get four episodes, there’s a bit of good news that comes with this. Usually, we fear that four episodes will mean a rushed ending. There’s the concern that the show was given just a little time in the hope of wrapping up storylines, without really intending for it to end at this point.

However, Upload was never intended to be one of those shows that goes on forever. No, it’s not another Supernatural, Grey’s Anatomy, or NCIS. It was conceived to be a four-season series, and the final season has been written as a final season.

Upload season 4 will be quick, but it will deliver closure. The series finale itself was written to be an ending to the show, with the show’s great, Greg Daniels, writing the episode.

"What will be interesting is it’s only four episodes, sadly, but they’re four great episodes, and it means the final season moves very quick. The series finale was written as a series finale. Greg wrote it. It’s beautiful."

Upload season 4. Courtesy of Liane Hentscher/Prime

Robbie Amell is happy with the way Upload has ended

Sure, we’re likely all to be left wanting more, but that’s a good thing as long as it’s done right. All good things have to come to an end, and they should leave us wishing that there was more of a great story to tell. What they shouldn’t do is leave us needing more because there isn’t closure — ahem, FBI: International.

Amell says that he’s happy with the way the story has come to a close. He shares that it’s had a chance to have a real ending, which is something a lot of shows don’t get the opportunity to get. In fact, a lot of Prime Video shows have been abruptly canceled due to budget constraints.

He says, he thinks the ending is done well, and he hopes that people will love it.

"I’m very proud of it. I’m very happy that we got to end it in a real way, because most shows don’t, you kind of get canceled in between seasons. So the fact that Amazon was kind enough to say, All right, this is it, but you guys go finish it. That was pretty cool.



I hope people love it. I think it gives a nice closure on the show. I think it ends in a beautiful way."

In some excellent news, all four episodes of Upload season 4 will drop at once. It’s billed as a four-part event, and it’s likely to feel more like a movie rather than a final season. Either way, we’re ready to see everyone get closure, although will it be the closure they all deserve?

Upload season 4 will drop on Monday, Aug. 25 on Prime Video.