Upload season 4 parents guide: This remains a series for older teens

The fourth and final season of Upload is here, and there’s no doubt that you want to binge-watch it. You’ve waited almost two years to see how the series would come to an end.

Well, you need to make sure that whatever you watch is suitable for anyone who may be around. Is Upload season 4 something to watch with the kids, or is it something you need to watch once they go to bed?

If you’ve seen the first three seasons already (which you likely have!) then you will have an idea of what to expect. For the most part, the fourth season is much of the same. However, this season does touch a little more on corporate greed, espionage, and the dangers of AI.

Upload - Season 4 First Look. Courtesy of Prime

Upload season 4 age rating: Explaining the TV-MA rating

The official age rating for Upload season 4, just like previous seasons, is TV-MA. This is linked more to the language used rather than anything else, as the TV-MA rating offers a little more freedom. With all the content in mind, it’s probably going to be suitable for most older teens rather than waiting for them to turn 18.

Sex & nudity: There isn’t much in the way of sex or nudity throughout the series, and especially not in the fourth season. Of course, some of the characters kiss, and there are scenes with characters in bikinis as they head to the beach, but overall, the content is PG-13 when it comes to this.

Violence & gore: One of the characters gets a serious upgrade in skills and attention, and that does lead to some violence. There is one scene that involves this character learning to fight, and then two other scenes where she has to fight some villains. However, the actual fighting isn’t shown too much on the screen, with just a quick look at her new skills. There is the aftermath of the fight with the bruising, though!

The main bit of violence is more psychological in nature. We find out that there is testing going on to see if it’s possible to upload someone multiple times into the digital space, and this leads to a destruction of the body. It is sure to bring up some important topics about consent, medical experiments, and testing.

Language: The F-bomb is dropped a few times throughout, along with an image of a hand with the middle finger up and “Go F**k Yourself” written around it. The S-word and some of the B-words are also uttered throughout the season.

Alcohol & drugs: There is a scene where one of the characters is drinking an alcoholic beverage, but there is no glorification of drinking or any drug use.

Upload - Season 4 First Look. Courtesy of Prime

Overall verdict: Who is Upload season 4 appropriate for?

This is one of those shows that works well for older teens, and you’ve likely already watched the first three seasons with them. There are some important topics about consumerism and technology throughout this series, which is worth discussing with your teens after you’ve watched.

Younger children aren’t really going to be all that interested in the story, to be honest. This isn’t made for them, but don’t worry too much about having it on while they’re up and about in the house. There’s nothing too scarring for them!

Upload is available to stream on Prime Video.