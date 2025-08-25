Upload season 4 premiere recap: Which Nathan was destroyed?

After almost two years, we finally get answers to our burning questions. Upload season 4 is here, and it brings an end to the story in a bittersweet way.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Upload season 4, episode 1.

After getting a quick, much-needed recap of events from the third season, we get to find out which Nathan was destroyed. If you hoped that the company would keep the Live Nathan out there, you’d be wrong. Within the opening moments, we learn that Horizon Nathan is the one that survives.

How do we learn that? Well, we open with Nora and Nathan getting married, but it’s soon clear that this is all a hologram. Nora is using technology to connect with the man she loves and has lost.

Aleesha and Ingrid attempt to help Nora in the Upload season 4 premiere

I can say now that Ingrid has had some of the best development of the entire series. After learning that Nora is suffering form grief, we see how Aleesha and Ingrid are both trying to help her. In fact, Ingrid even wants Nora to be her maid of honor at her wedding to her Nathan.

Yes, Ingrid and Nathan are getting married. It’s certainly an intriguing set up considering Ingrid is regularly in suit in the bathtub to be able to see her man.

In the outside world, Ingrid is now working at Horizon as an Angel. This allows her to spend some time with Nathan in there, but it also gives her a purpose in life. After all, Aleesha has been promoted to the manager of the office, and Ingrid needs to make her own money since her dad cut her off. Ingrid has taken it all in her stride, even if Aleesha isn’t too happy about having roommates.

The two do try to help Nora, but they realize that there’s little they can do. No matter how much they clean up her room and make her food, Nora isn’t ready to shed the goggles.

Horizon Nathan is getting ready for his wedding

Meanwhile, Nathan and Luke are trying to get ready for Nathan’s wedding. Nathan needs to figure out his wedding vows, and he turns to the AI clones to figure it out. Well, that goes as well as you’d expect.

At the same time, Luke has to deal with a new angel. It’s Ingrid, of course, and he wants to find out if she got him the discount for some top hats. He’s more of a bridezilla than Ingrid, and it’s just so right for him. He does mention the kiss with Aleesha, which Ingrid can’t help but giggle at this gossip.

Aleesha is up to something else in Upload

We also get to find out what’s happened to Aleesha after hurting Karina. She has to head to see the people who Karina was working for, which is clearly a gang that is after all the technological details about Horizon. The boss says he killed Karina, but then says that he sent her on a scuba diving mission. It’s pretty clear that Karina is dead.

Now Aleesha is going to learn a new skill, which is fighting. This is sure to become useful in the future, but I’m curious at whether she’s going to get a life at all.

She just about makes it for Ingrid’s lame bachelorette party. It’s hard to have a party when you barely know people and the ones you actually want to be there are busy with other plans or struggling with grief. However, Aleesha does manage to make it for Ingrid, making it clear that they are friends after all. Aleesha just doesn’t want to admit it.

There is hope for Nora and Nathan

Throughout the episode, Nora keeps seeing signs that her Nathan is still alive. However, he’s some sort of hologram, and she starts to worry that she’s going a little bit crazy.

However, seeing Nathan now and then gives Nora a bit of boost in her mental health. To be honest, the judgment from Nathan about her not showering does push her into the world of the living again. She even turns up to Ingrid’s wedding and supports her. In fact, when Ingrid’s suit malfunctions, Nora takes hers off and gets Ingrid in it, so she can continue with the wedding festivities. You know, the way a maid of honor would do.

At the very end of the episode, it’s clear that she’s not. As he comes back—looking worse than before—there is only part of him. Nora moves the TV remote to see that while he’s a hologram, he is real. Nathan is somewhere in the digital world. He hasn’t been killed after all.

And so, will people believe her that Nathan is alive? Probably not, but it gives us something to hope for as Upload comes to an end.

