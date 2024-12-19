Virgin River season 6 brought back a character that didn't need to return

When you think about the extensive ensemble cast of Virgin River, there are a few characters some fans likely want to see more — or even less — of at times. Along the way, we have lost a few characters, and again, we miss some more than others. Well, in season 6, the series welcomed back a former main character for a long awaited homecoming.

Back in season 4, Grayson Gurnsey left Virgin River as a series regular when his character, Ricky, enlisted as a Marine. Gurnsey became a series regular in season 2 after recurring in season 1. Ricky lived with his grandmother Lydie and began dating Connie's niece Lizzie, who's of course now an integral character in the series.

Since he's left town at the end of season 4, there have been a lot of changes, even though in the grand scheme of the show's timeline, not much time has elapsed. Because of how much has happened in his absence, as much as fans might have enjoyed seeing Gurnsey on their screens again, bringing back Ricky didn't particularly add much to the season.

Ricky returns in Virgin River season 6

When Virgin River season 5 concluded with its Christmas episodes back in November 2023, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith revealed that having Ricky drop by for the holidays was part of the plan, but they simply ran out of time with all the various storylines they were juggling. While he didn't make it home in time for Christmas, he came back in the new year to check in with Lizzie and Jack before big life events.

Speaking of big life events, it's news to Ricky to learn that his ex-girlfriend is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend. The revelation sort of rocks Ricky emotionally, in conjunction with becoming a Marine, and it leads to a positive conversation with Jack about how to deal with these personal issues without leaning on a crutch like alcohol.

Virgin River. Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky in episode 603 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

In addition to learning that Lizzie's pregnant and in a relationship with Denny, Ricky's able to be there for Lizzie and be a shoulder to cry on when she feels like she has no one to speak with honestly. She shares her fears about becoming a mother, and while Ricky lends great advice as a friend that increases her confidence, concerns about the future remain something Lizzie and Denny navigate.

After getting some closure with Lizzie, Ricky spends some time with Jack and the guys, even crashing the end of Jack's bachelor party. The group, which consists of veterans, play a game of football on the high school field. It's a bonding moment for the Marines as they bring in a new member of their chosen family, a messy bunch with lots of history.

Largely, it's great to check in with Ricky and to see how much he's changed. He feels much more sure of himself and less insecure than he was in the earlier seasons of Virgin River. Ricky meant a lot to so many of the characters, and to have him no longer mentioned in their lives doesn't feel right. But at the same time, he left the world of the show. We didn't need to spend as much time with Ricky as we did in season 6.

Ricky's return was sweet, but a mention of how he's doing would have sufficed. In the big picture for season 6, his appearance in two episodes didn't add much to the overall plot of the season. It would have been one thing if he had popped in for the wedding, but his two-episode arc with minimal impact got lost in the bigger and more juicy plots of the season.

Watch Virgin River only on Netflix.