Virgin River season 6 date, time, preview, and what to expect

We're so close to brand new episodes of Virgin River hitting our watch lists on Netflix. It's been over one year since the hit romantic drama series dropped its season 5 finale in November 2023, but it's finally time to catch up with all of our favorite characters in Virgin River season 6.

Before the countdown officially comes to an end, make sure you're ready for all 10 new episodes and learn what time to start watching, what to expect, and some good news about season 7.

What time does season 6 come out on Netflix?

Virgin River. Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 604 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

If you don't already have your alarms and calendars set for the release date, Virgin River season 6 premieres on Thursday, Dec. 19 on Netflix. More specifically, the new episodes release at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 19. That's a little late to stay up, but it's worth it!

There's some really good news about Netflix's release schedule for season 6. Last time around with season 5, Netflix released 10 episodes in September then returned with part 2, which featured only two holiday episodes, in November. Thankfully, season 6 releases all at once. There are only 10 episodes in season 6 and they all hit your watch list on Dec. 19.

Yes, Virgin River season 7 is happening!

Tim Matheson as Doc, Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 609 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

When you reach the end of your binge-watch and take in what's sure to be another season finale full of cliffhangers, you don't have to worry about an abrupt end to the series. Netflix has already confirmed that Virgin River season 7 has been renewed. Like season 6, we can probably bet on another 10 episodes to be released sometime in 2025.

Obviously, we won't know what's in store for season 7 until we take in all the twists and turns season 6 has to offer, but we do know for sure that Mel and Jack will be getting married. Along with the season 7 renewal, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith teased to Netflix's Tudum that the seventh season will "explore their honeymoon phase" and see the beginnings of their marital bliss on their farm.

But in true Virgin River form, we can't expect everything to be sunshine and roses!

What to expect from the new episodes

For lontime fans of the series, there's so much to look forward to in the new season of Virgin River. We have been rooting for Mel and Jack since the very beginning, and they will finally have their special moment to celebrate their love and have a big wedding with their friends and family. Of course, no television wedding happens without drama, so we'd better buckle up.

In the season 5 finale, Mel met Everett Reid, her birth father, and he delivered letters from her mother in the final seconds of the season. He also revealed that there's something he needs to tell her. Well, what does he need to tell her?! Everett's news could either be something severe or a bait and switch that isn't as bad as we're anticipating. Still, he's about to drop a bomb.

Other things on the docket for season 6 include a positive update on Doc's health, a potentially negative update on Preacher's legal matters after that body was discovered, Lizzie and Denny gearing up to become parents, and some new developments in Brady's relationship with Lark. She has something up her sleeve, and it might not be good for Brady.

On that note, the season 6 trailer teases a longing glance between Brie and Brady, which is sure to be a moment their shippers will be waiting to see. Benjamin Hollingsworth teased that the season is "spicy, steamy" and urged fans to look out for episode 5 in particular. Maybe that's the episode where Brie puts a smile on Brady's face when she comes to his door, as seen in the trailer.

Season 6 features not only a return from a character we haven't seen since season 4 (hello, Ricky!), but there's flashbacks to Mel's parents Sarah and Everett in the 1970s. Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr play the younger versions of Mel's parents when they first met in sequences that set up a potential prequel spinoff. See, there's so much to look forward to, so don't miss a second.

Watch Virgin River season 6 on Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 19!