In the Virgin River season 6 finale, Mel and Jack's wedding day has finally arrived, and they run away from their own wedding! The couple rides off on Sugar and finds a moment of solace together in one of the first places Jack took Mel when they met. Before swapping vows, Mel shares her fears about the past and the future with Jack. It's the breather they needed before starting forever.

When they return, the wedding goes off without a hitch — or with one, as the running joke goes. Jack surprises Mel by changing out of his tux and into his Marines uniform. The surprises aren't over yet for the happy couple, though. Doc schemed to have Everett make it to the wedding to perform the now completed song he wrote for her mother. In the end, Sarah was honored.

But beyond the happy couple walking down the aisle and starting their lives together, there was so much more drama going down at that wedding! Between a surprise proposal amid a cheating scandal, a con carrying out their scheme on a trusting mark, and plenty of shocking cliffhangers to spare, let's break down all of the jaw-dropping moments in the season 6 finale.

Here's your last spoiler warning!

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 607 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Mel and Jack's adoption story begins?

Throughout the season, Mel's birthing center treated a young pregnant woman named Marley who was giving up her baby for adoption. The married couple, Phil and Darla, were super involved in Marley's pregnancy every step of the way. They attended each check up and session and openly expressed their concern (even when it frustrated Marley).

The morning after Mel and Jack's wedding, Marley drives up to Mel's house in tears. Instinctively, Mel worries about Marley and the baby, but she assures Mel that everything with their health is okay. Through tears, she informs Mel that Phil and Darla pulled out of the adoption. Marley mentions they didn't say that exactly (then what did they say?!), but she wants Mel to adopt her baby instead.

Marley's solution to the adoption issue comes as a surprise. She clearly wasn't expecting that she and Jack would have an opportunity to start their family so soon, and she definitely wasn't expecting her care for Marley to reach this point. It's worrisome that Phil and Darla seemingly didn't flat-out say they weren't following through with the adoption, which could cause problems for Mel and Jack's potential adoption.

Virgin River. (L to R) Elise Gatien as Lark, Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady in episode 608 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Lark leaves town with Brady's money

And she's gone! After overhearing Brady talking with Brie during Mel and Jack's wedding, Lark up and leaves town, but not before clearing out Brady's insurance money. Their relationship had quite the dramatic up and down throughout season 6, so it's not entirely surprising that it reached this outcome. Someone was going to end up getting played, and that's what happened.

Even though Lark was scheming with Jimmy to steal Brady's insurance check for themselves, she started to feel guilty about lying to him about her mother. She was developing real feelings for him, too. However, Brady learns the truth about Lark from Brie, after she sees her visiting Jimmy in prison. Brady breaks things off with Lark, but they end up getting back together and trying to make things work.

Oh, and don't forget that somewhere in all that mess, Brady slept with Brie. Still, he arrived at the wedding with Lark and Hazel, committed to their future together. But during his conversation with Brie, he says that he will always love her and she will always be "the one." Now that he's been conned, he might be looking to lean on Brie for support, but...

Virgin River. (L to R) Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Marco Grazzini as Mike, Zibby Allen as Brie, Kandyse McClure as Kaia in episode 606 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Mike knows Brie cheated... and proposes!

Brie might not be an option for Brady moving forward because Mike popped the big question. After the wedding, Mike asks Brie to marry him. It's at that point that the guilt weighs on her and she knows she has to come clean. If she's going to break his heart, she might as well just break it all at once. When she tells him that she slept with Brady, Mike responds with, "I know."

First of all, how did Mike find out about Brie cheating on him? We do know that as a detective, nothing gets past him. He even said "nothing gets past me" during a scene, which could have been a wink-wink that he knew what was going on. Second of all, why is he okay with what she did with Brady to then propose? We need to hear a bit more from Mike about this! (And Brie's answer, of course.)

Virgin River. Tim Matheson as Doc in episode 601 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Doc's medical woes continue

He might be smiling in the photo above, but by the end of Virgin River season 6, Doc doesn't have very much to smile about. Doc's medical license was already in jeopardy, and thanks to some meddling from Hope, she accidentally made things a lot worse. By the end of the season, his license has been suspended, though there's a pending investigation.

But there could be a silver lining, a way to maneuver around the suspension. Hope received a phone call from someone on the board directors at the Grace Valley Hospital, who informed her that Grace Valley has been pursuing an expansion of their network into Virgin River. Essentially, they're trying to push Doc out of the way to create a much bigger and expensive medical institution in town and take over the clinic. If anyone can fight this, it's Doc and Hope!

Virgin River. Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 608 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Charmaine might be dead (but probably isn't)

After revealing the paternity scandal and having the babies, Charmaine doesn't play as big of a role as she did in seasons past, though she did have an intriguing storyline in season 6. Calvin demands time with the twins following Charmaine's win of sole custody. He becomes an imposing and slightly dangerous figure in her life, so much so Brie was helping her land a restraining order.

In the season finale, Charmaine was set to do Mel's hair for the wedding, but she never showed up and she never answered her phone. The morning after, no one had heard from her, which was beginning to worry Mel. When Jack goes to her house to check on her, he finds the front door open and the house a mess. Someone had broken in. Jack follows the sound of a music box to the nursery, where he opens the door and reacts in shock.

We don't see what Jack sees in the nursery, but it's clearly not good. The natural assumption would be that Charmaine could have been attacked by Calvin or potentially even killed. It's unlike Virgin River to do something that violent, but something bad has most certainly happened, such Calvin kidnapping the twins and Charmaine left in agony. We'll have to wait and see!

Watch Virgin River only on Netflix.