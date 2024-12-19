Virgin River season 6 finally had the romantic moment we've all been waiting for

Warning: Spoilers ahead from Virgin River season 6.

It's been a long time coming, but Virgin River season 6 made good on a promise the show has been keeping since day 1. From the very beginning, fans have been wanting to see Mel and Jack end up together, and though it has been a rocky road to say the least, the beloved characters finally had their special day in the season 6 finale. Mel and Jack are married!

The big day arrives in Virgin River season 6 episode 10, but the event doesn't start out as your traditional wedding festivities. Mel and Jack decide to run away from their own wedding! No, they weren't getting cold feet or thinking about canceling the ceremony. A lot had happened in a short amount of time (including Everett almost dying!), and they needed a second of peace before "I do."

Before returning to walk down the aisle, Mel and Jack stand in the picturesque locale where they first started to fall for each other. Mel expressed her fears about what she's been through in the past and how she doesn't want to carry her trauma into the future, her new life with Jack. He hears her and delivers an off the cuff speech that make for the perfect impromptu vows. It's by far the sweetest moment of the series so far. Good luck getting through it without sobbing!

Virgin River. (L to R) Jessica Rothe as Sarah, Callum Kerr as Everett in episode 607 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Virgin River season 6 was the most romantic (and sexiest!) season yet

Mel and Jack's wedding was by far one of the most celebratory and beautifully shot television weddings in recent memory. Not to mention, the show didn't linger too long on the ceremony, but we got to spend a good amount of time at the wonderful reception Hope threw for the couple. She was right: It needed to be a big spectacle for the community to celebrate true love.

In addition to Mel and Jack's wedding, Virgin River season 6 featured plenty more romantic moments, including the flashbacks to Mel's parents, Sarah and Everett, meeting and falling in love in the 1970s. To this day, Everett remains lovesick over Sarah and mourns the life they could have shared together, and seeing the beginnings of that relationship was so special.

Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr portray Sarah and Everett in the flashbacks that take place in the beginning of season 6. They meet while Sarah's hitchhiking, as Everett's the one to pick her up on the side of the road. We watch their love-at-first-sight connection blossom as they arrive in Virgin River and share memories that result in their love letters.

Virgin River season 6 was also probably the sexiest show of the season! Mel and Jack have a few steamy (literally, in the shower!) scenes of intimacy, whether it's in the bathtub or on their wedding night. Jack even stripped for Mel after the stripper wasn't sent her way during her bachelorette party. Brie and Mike and Brie and Brady have some of the sexiest moments in the series, too.

But beyond all the scenes that might make you blush, Virgin River remains a series dedicated to telling love stories of all ages, whether it's romantic, platonic, or familial. Thankfully, the Netflix series crossed off a major romantic must-have off its to-do list that fans have been waiting for, and they made it more magical than any of us could have ever imagined.

Watch Virgin River only on Netflix.