Virgin River season 7 adds One Tree Hill star in mystery role

There are so many exciting updates to share with Virgin River fans that we don't even know where to begin. The Netflix original romantic drama series continues to be one of the most popular shows on television, and the fan-favorite streaming sensation gave us yet another reason to love all of its twists and turns. The upcoming seventh season just added a familiar face from One Tree Hill.

Austin Nichols joins Virgin River season 7 cast

While we won't be seeing Sophia Bush, James Lafferty, or any of the central main characters appeared in Virgin River season 7, One Tree Hill star Austin Nichols revealed on social media that he's joining the cast in the new season. Nichols shared the update on Instagram, casually telling fans that he landed a new acting job that brought him to Vancouver. Here's what he told his followers:

"Hey, guys, I just landed in Virgin Riv— I mean, Vancouver. I'm starting a new job, and I can't wait for you guys to see it."

The actor, who currently appears on the big screen in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie, cheekily teased his addition to the Virgin River cast. Seeing as Nichols shared the video on June 18, he will first appear in season 7 rather than the just-renewed Virgin River season 8. However, there's always a chance that his character arc could carry over into the next season.

Nichols didn't elaborate on who he would be playing, likely because Netflix tends to keep all Virgin River spoilers under wraps until the new episodes drop. There wasn't even an official announcement released about Nichols joining the cast! That leads us to believe that he could be playing someone potentially pivotal to the series moving forward, especially because he's such a familiar face.

When it comes to Virgin River, the quickest assumption for any new casting addition is love interest, but who would he be a love interest for? Mel and Jack just got married and are building their lives together, potentially adopting a baby, so it's much too soon to throw someone new in the mix that would stir the pot in their relationship. But that would be an interesting storyline.

He could be another new doctor rolling into town. Maybe he's a doctor from a competing town or someone connected to the trials and tribulations that Doc's now undergoing since he's under investigation. Nichols could also be someone connected to the seemingly still in-the-works prequel series based on Mel's parents in the 1960s. We'll have to wait and see!

The fact that Nichols didn't reveal his addition to Virgin River season 7 until toward the end of production in June, when filming began back in March, suggests that he won't appear until later in the season either as a guest star or in a semi-recurring arc that sets up his character's much larger return in season 8. Nonetheless, we now have one more reason to get exctied for season 7.

