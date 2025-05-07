Get a sneak peek of Mel and Jack's beautiful new house in Virgin River season 7

The wedding bells have rang for Mel and Jack, and now it's time for them to start their lives together in marital bliss in Virgin River season 7. Of course, that involves their intention to start a family, and we'll get to that season 6 cliffhanger in a minute. But first things first, Mel and Jack have to move into their new home, and thanks to Alexandra Breckenridge, we just got a first look!

In an Instagram post shared on May 6, Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes while filming on Mel and Jack's farm. She sits outside on the cozy patio furniture on the house's deck with blue skies and enviable greenery surrounding her. When she turns the camera, we finally see the stunning wood farmhouse with black accents and a stone wall.

"Here we are, out on the farm filming Mel and Jack's new house. It's a beautiful day, we're playing music. Look at this beautiful... I wouldn't mind living here. This is stunning!"

Breckenridge also gave fans a look at the barn on the property and wondered if there was still a horse in there, which seems to be a nod to the season 6 finale. Mel and Jack's farm was housing a guest horse, which Mel wasn't ecstatic about since the horse's visit overlapped with their wedding. Perhaps she's teasing that Mel and Jack have actually rescued a horse of their own?

Back in Virgin River season 6, Mel and Jack's new home was in the process of being built and readied for their new lives together after they purchased Lilly's farmland. Jack and Preacher were still even working on the house together leading up to the big wedding. That Jack Sheridan's certainly a man of many talents having help build what looks like a million-dollar farmhouse!

Breckenridge didn't feature any of her costars in the sneak peek, especially not a baby. In the season 6 cliffhanger, Mel was approached by a patient who now wants Mel and Jack to adopt her baby since the prospective parents dropped out. The answer to that question will surely come in season 7, and you can't deny this home and its land is the perfect place for Mel and Jack to raise a family.

Production began on season 7 in March 2025 and is expected to run through late June, leaving a tight squeeze for a potential release by the end of the year. There's a chance the hit Netflix original series won't be back with its new season until early 2026, but the streamer has been able to pull off miracles with the fan-favorite show's quick turnaround in the past, so there's still hope.

While details about season 7 have remained scarce, apart from Breckenridge's latest behind the scenes sneak peek, ahead of filming, we learned that Sara Canning and Cody Kearsely joined the cast as a medical board investigator and a rodeo athlete looking for his sister respectively. That's definitely some intriguing mystery we can't wait to watch unfold in season 7.

Stay tuned for more Virgin River season 7 news and updates from Show Snob!