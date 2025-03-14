We have our first new Virgin River season 7 characters, and they're bringing some mystery

There's a lot of exciting news coming out of the coziest corner of the world these days! Of course, we're talking about Virgin River, the fictional small town that fans can't wait to return to. Well, we're getting closer than ever as Martin Henderson announced that Virgin River season 7 started filming! The show's official Instagram account shared two photos of the cast back on set.

Speaking of the cast, as cameras officially started rolling on the new season, we're already learning about some of the new cast members who have boarded the new season and who they will be playing. If you were a devoted fan of The CW's hit teen series The Vampire Diaries and Riverdale, then you're going to recognize the two new cast members set for recurring roles in season 7.

As reported by Deadline, Sara Canning and Cody Kearsely have joined Virgin River season 7 in recurring roles that will have a big impact on the season's storylines. Those names probably sound familiar to some viewers. Canning appeared in The CW's The Vampire Diaries as Elena's Aunt Jenna for the first two seasons, while Kearsely recurred in the network's Archie Comics revamp Riverdale as Moose Mason. Both Canning and Kearlsey are Canadian, as Virgin River films in Canada.

Canning will appear in season 7 as Victoria, a former cop who seems to have left the force after getting shot. She now works as an investigator for the state medical board, which should give you an idea which storyline she will be involved. Clearly, she's coming to town to look into Doc's case with the medical board, but while she's in Virgin River, she's also bumps into an old friend. Could that be Mike, who's also a cop? The character description teases that sparks could fly. Ironic timing, huh?

While Victoria will potentially be stirring up some post-proposal drama for Brie and Mike, Kearlsey steps into the role of Clay, a handsome athlete who has worked within the rodeo circuit. When he comes to town, he's in search of his younger sister, who he hasn't seen since they were teenagers. Clay and his sister grew up in foster care and he's looking to track her down. Could Clay's sister be someone in the cast that we already know? Maybe it's someone who recently fled town... Lark?

That connection could be too obvious, but it would definitely be interesting and add layers to Brady's storyline after Lark left with his money. But given that long lost family members in Virgin River often turn out to be people we don't know (like Mel's birth father revealed to be Everett, who we'd never met before), Clay's younger sister could also be a character we have yet to meet. But that theory about Lark being his foster sister sounds like a pretty exciting twist.

We'll have to wait and see exactly what's in store for Victoria and Clay when Virgin River season 7 premieres on Netflix, which Deadline suggests could be in early 2026. The seventh season will likely continue filming through at least early summer. It's reported that filming will wrap sometime in June, though the cast will keep us posted as always. There's still a chance we could be meeting Victoria, Clay, and any other new characters before the end of year, but keep being patient.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more Virgin River news and updates!