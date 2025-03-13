Martin Henderson announces the Virgin River season 7 update fans have been waiting for

Virgin River fans, are you prepared for some exciting news?! In case you didn't hear it from Jack Sheridan himself, here's the update you have been waiting all year for: Virgin River season 7 has officially started filming!

Martin Henderson made the announcement himself with a video shared on Instagram on March 12, in which he unboxes a gift from Netflix in his trailer. The streaming service gifted the cast rechargeable hand warmers for those cold filming days in Vancouver, lip balm, face moisturizer, and a miniature suitcase. But it wasn't just about the gifts from Netflix.

In the video, Henderson tells fans that he wants to make Virgin River season 7 "the best season yet" for the fans, since the success of the show all comes down to those who watch. He expresses his excitement to get back to work and his continued gratitude for all the fans who keep tuning in season after season. Before signing off, he promised a "ripper" of a season.

Read Henderson's caption from his post below:

"Season 7 of #virginriver !!!!! Day 1 - here we go……!!!! So stoked to be back at it doing what I love for all of you who love the show. Thank you @netflix for your thoughtful gifts and the continued support and thank YOU to all the fans who keep us coming back here to make this cozy, heartfelt show. It’s an honor to be putting this thing out there for y’all."

Virgin River season 7 has started filming

According to Hollywood North Buzz, Virgin River season 7 started filming right on schedule, as the outlet has reported that production will take place between March 12, 2025 and June 26, 2025. Filming will last for nearly four months, which is right on pace with season 6's production timeline. Even though the series is on pace, filming begins and ends later than season 6 did last year

That could be troubling news for fans who are hoping to receive Virgin River season 7 by the end of the year. As we previously shared, a recent update from Netflix suggested that season 7 likely wouldn't be released until sometime in 2026 since the series was left off Netflix's list of shows planned for a release in 2025. But you never know! Netflix said season 6 wouldn't be released in 2024, but the season ended up sneaking in under the wire in December.

Now that filming has kicked off on season 7, fans don't need to worry about when new episodes will drop because they're on the way! Keep your fingers crossed for another miracle that allows for the season to drop later this year, but also keep your fingers crossed for another season. Recently, Alexandra Breckenridge revealed that she's currently under contract with Netflix for eight seasons of Virgin River, but the series could also exceed that number.

No doubt, there's still a bright future ahead for Virgin River and its universe, which still includes a potential prequel series about Mel's parents in the 1970s. Netflix hasn't shared any news about the prequel just yet, but fans are likely much more preoccupied with all of those cliffhangers left behind in the season 6 finale, including Mike's proposal for Brie, Mel and Jack's possible adoption, and the shocking questions surrounding Charmaine's fate.

Stay tuned for more Virgin River news and updates from Show Snob!