Vladimir is sure to be Netflix's biggest new release of the week. We shared everything you need to know about the new series.

Netflix is no stranger to offbeat comedy shows. Vladimir is the latest and boasts a big name in Academy Award-winning actress Rachel Weisz. Her presence alone elevates the work as the actress has made a career out of roles that buck conventions, which makes her foray into Netflix notable. It looks to be another unique comedy drama.

VLADIMIR. (L to R) Rachel Weisz as M and Leo Woodall as Vladimir in Episode 108 of Vladimir. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

What time is Vladimir on Netflix?

Vladimir premieres on Netflix on Thursday, March 5, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

There are eight episodes in the first season of the Netflix series. As usual, all eight episodes will be available at once, making it a perfect quick binge. It sounds like each episode is roughly 30 minutes long, meaning the whole series runs just over four hours. So, it won’t require that much time to check out.

VLADIMIR. (L to R) Rachel Weisz as M and Jessica Henwick as Cynthia in Episode 104 of Vladimir. Cr. Shane Mahood/Netflix © 2025

What is Vladimir about?

Adapted from the 2022 novel of the same name by Julia May Jonas, who also acts as showrunner, Vladimir follows an unnamed college professor (Rachel Weisz) who feels stalled in life. Her writing career is on pause, and fewer people are signing up for her once-famous capstone course. She also feels distant from her daughter (Ellen Robertson) and, to top it all off, her husband (John Slattery) is undergoing a hearing regarding affairs with students over the years.

So when a handsome young writer named Vladimir (Leo Woodall) and his wife Cynthia (Jessica Henwick) arrive at the college, the professor soon falls into a web of obsession with both, especially Vladimir. The dark comedy unfolds as our protagonist openly addresses the camera, revealing her growing delusions.

Here's the official synopsis, via Netflix:

"When a passionate but reckless professor’s world begins to unravel, she finds herself dangerously fixated on her magnetic new colleague. Seduction and obsession collide inVladimir—a provocative limited series brimming with forbidden desires, razor-sharp wit, and charismatic, unpredictable characters. As boundaries blur and secrets simmer, she’ll risk everything to bring her most scandalous fantasies to life."

In an interview with TUDUM, Weisz, who is also an executive producer on the show, described it as "a heightened fairy tale. There’s definitely comedy and drama. It’s mischievous and a good tonal cocktail for exploring some very serious subjects and issues. Her fantasy is about the power of desire — the invigorating, stimulating, inspiring, and revivifying feeling that she gets from her obsession with Vlad. What it’s about is coming back to life in a certain way [after lying] dormant for some time.”

Besides Weisz, Slattery, Woodall, Henwick, and Robertson, the cast includes Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Matt Walsh, Tattiawna Jones, and Louise Lambert.

With such a high-powered cast and a unique lead character, Vladimir may be the next steamy Netflix obsession show to be a guilty pleasure.

Vladimir premieres on Netflix on Thursday March 5.