Vought Rising brings first look at the first Soldier Boy style and more

Think you know everything about Vought International in The Boys? You may know some of what it becomes, but you have no idea how it started out.

Okay, so we learned in The Boys season 2 that Stormfront (who was originally a Supe called Lady Liberty) was one of the first injected with Compound V. She became her husband’s guinea pig, and over time, she remained young while the people around her grew older and she had to say goodbye.

Great, but we don’t know much about how Vought Intentional came about. We know Stormfront and her husband were German (which isn’t surprising when you go back to science experiments in the 1940s), but not how the company grew and how Supes became the celebrities of the world. That’s something Vought Rising is going to tell us.

Get your first look at Vought Rising

The prequel series to The Boys is going to go into production later in August 2025 in Toronto, Canada. That means there is a lot of pre-production work, and that includes costumes. We have our first look at the Supes of the past, with Soldier Boy front and center.

While Aya Cash is reprising her role as Stormfront—although she’ll likely be called Lady Liberty in the series—Jensen Ackles is reprising his role as Soldier Boy. He’s always been Soldier Boy, but it turns out that he originally had a different look. Take a peek:

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Yes, he has a very 1940s/1950s styling to his costume, which isn’t surprising considering that’s when the series is set. The Supes would have needed to look like they belonged in America, and giving a more suave and military uniform styled costume would have helped with that.

Take a look at three other Supes: Private Angel, Torpedo, and Bombsight.

Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel

Mason Dye as Bombsight

Will Hochman as Torpedo

We now know a little about three joining The Boys prequel series

Up to this point, casting details have remained quiet for Vought Rising. While we know who is joining, we don’t know their capacities. Well, now three of the new stars finally have Supe names.

Elizabeth Posey will play Private Angel, Will Hochman will play Torpedo, and Mason Dye will play Bombsight.

We can certainly speculate what their powers will be based on their names. Remember that they usually have an ability that links to their Supe name, so we’re sure to see Torpedo has some sort of ability in the water. It won’t be as Aquaman-like as The Deep, but maybe he can swim fast, having A-Train’s speed but in the water. His costume is one that looks Naval-based, hinting that the original Supe group was military based, connecting to the love for the military after World War II.

Mason Dye’s Bombsight would suggest that he’s able to create explosions around places, but his Air Force style costume hints at him doing something from the sky, such as dropping bombs. Then Private Angel also looks like she’s in an Air Force uniform, which could suggest she has the ability to fly.

Vought Rising doesn’t have a release date just yet, but we’re hoping for sometime in 2027 at the latest. Right now, Prime Video is focusing on the college spinoff Gen V coming out in September 2025 and The Boys final season likely coming out in 2026.

