With filming of The Boys season 5 wrapped, focus is now on the next spinoff series in the works. It’s all about Vought Rising.

Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will lead The Boys prequel series, bringing Soldier Boy and Stormfront back into the mix. As we know, both of these characters were around in the 1940s and 1950s, allowing for a prequel series about the growth of Vought International.

Like The Boys and its spinoff Gen V, the show needs more than two actors to run the series. Now that Vought Rising production is getting ready to start, we get to hear of more joining the cast.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios. Copyright: Amazon Studios

Mason Dye and KiKi Layne join Vought Rising

Mason Dye and KiKi Layne are the latest two series regulars joining The Boys prequel series. However, Deadline notes that the roles are being kept underwraps for everyone outside of Ackles and Cash, whose characters have already both appeared in The Boys.

Dye is thought to be playing a junkie with combat pilot experience. It’s possible that he fought in World War II and suffered PTSD based on that. With the show set in the 1950s, it’s also possible that he fought in the Korean War.

Layne may take on the role of a Harlem housewife with ambitions. Is it possible that she’ll allow herself to become a guinea pig for Vought, as the company is likely focused on creating its first team of Supes?

STRANGER THINGS. Mason Dye as Jason Carver in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Where you know the new actors from

Teen Wolf fans will definitely recognize Dye as Garrett, but he’s more well-known now for his role in Netflix’s Stranger Things. He took on the role of Jason Carver in the fourth season of the series, and you can also see him in Flowers in the Attic from Lifetime, where he starred opposite Netflix’s Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka.

Dye isn’t the only one with Netflix connections. While Layne’s breakout role was in If Beale Street Could Talk, she went on to star in Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 after being part of The Guard with Charlize Theron. You can also see her in Don’t Worry Darling, The Staggering Girl, and Native Son.

Other cast joining The Boys prequel series

They’re not the only ones added to Vought Rising. Like Dye and Layne, all the character details are being kept private, though.

Some of the latest names to join the series are Elizabeth Posey, Will Hochman, Jorden Myrie, Brian J. Smith, Ricky Staffieri, and Nicolò Pasetti.

Vought Rising is set to start production sometime in August 2025 and will air on Prime Video.

