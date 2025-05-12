The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 brings the fight to the Hudson

The quest for the methane begins and perhaps ends just as fast. It seems both Maggie and Negan are in similar positions of being forced into the situation, which may be what saves them in the end. In The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 "Lesson," we learn just how threatening The Dama can be, and how irresponsible the New Babylon Federation (unsurprisingly) is. Here's a recap of the episode on AMC!

Hershel joins the fight

Although Negan has performed for The Dama and The Croat, he returns to his cell, surrounded by the dead cockroaches. Noticing his glum behavior, Victor, the man responsible for watching Negan arrives with a violin and an interesting tale, which is how we know he isn't going to last long.

Victor shares that he despised his violin lessons, but because he had no say in the matter, he chose to play Bach, the only classical music writer that appealed to him. By playing Bach, he was able to take back his power in the situation.

Afterward, Negan is called in to see The Dama and The Croat, who want to figure out a plan of attack against the New Babylon Federation. Negan seems less than enthused to add his two cents but agrees with The Croat's plan, dismissive of The Dama's tale of how she received a painted portrait from who we assume is Kim Coates character.

Meanwhile, on the New Jersey side, camps have been set up, where Maggie notices they plan to use an old ferry to cross the Hudson River. Noting how irresponsible this is, she speaks to Perlie.

But getting Governor Byrd to change her plan will need evidence, not Maggie's paranoia that The Croat already knows they're coming and will blow them out of the water. Lucky for Maggie, evidence presents itself when she notices a roaring fire; a signal. It is here that she finds that her son Hershel had followed them. Both are captured, mistaken for runaways.

Maggie pleads with the group not to go through with the attack that evening, but not even Perlie has her back. Lucia, who comes off like a power-hungry and law-abiding nut job, refuses to listen to reason, threatening Hershel, which causes Maggie to get a good punch in (finally!). Both Maggie and Hershel are sent to the bottom of the ferry, cuffed, with no chance of escape.

Battle on the Hudson River

The Croat has been expecting the New Babylon Federation, having already placed buoys with explosives in the water, which rock the ferry. Now they have their sights set on the ferry, they use dead walker bodies as projectiles, launched from a skyscraper rooftop.

During the battle, journalist Benjamin Pierce falls overboard, Governor Byrd is presumably killed (yes, only one more to go), and any lasting survivors attempt to escape on a raft. Ginny manages to rescue Maggie and Hershel, after Hershel chokes, unable to save them.

Whether or not this is an odd side effect of what happened during his mysterious time with The Dama or simply the fact he was ill-prepared for such an event remains to be seen. As Negan watches from above, providing orders on when to fire, he asks Victor to wait, finding Maggie and Hershel amongst the few trying to escape.

Once they are far enough away from the ferry, the attacks continue. In the end, only a small group of survivors remain, including Maggie, Ginny, Hershel, Perlie and, unfortunately, Lucia.

At this point, Perlie practically wants to give Maggie all the power in determining what they do next. While the logical thing would be to turn back and go home, the group is stuck on the Manhattan side which is inhabited by walkers.

Negan's reality

In the cathedral, Negan, The Croat, and The Dama meet Benjamin, who survived the ferry attack. Benjamin explains who he is and what he does, intriguing The Dama, who takes his notebook and pen.

Unfortunately, she knew of Negan's hesitation during the attack, and sure enough, Victor is brought in. Knowing where this is going, Negan is unable to do anything to prevent Victor's imminent death. And why? Perhaps it is because she blames Victor for hesitating.

Perhaps because she would rather send Negan a message. After all, she can't kill Negan, but Victor, a talented violinist who loved Bach, was disposable. The Dama is looking towards the future, but according to her, Bach wasn't. Even though The Dama is clearly using The Croat, he still serves her, letting her know about the incident during the attack.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 review

Aside from the Hudson River attack, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 was rather slow and mellow, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. What I really enjoy this season thus far is the fact that Maggie and Negan are in the same boat as neither want any involvement with The Dama or the New Babylon Federation.

Maggie was finally restoring her bond with Hershel when she is thrown into this situation in the hopes of sparing innocent lives. Negan was content being locked away, having been in a similar situation for many years, knowing his wife and son were miles away.

Both are pawns in a bigger game that will only end with death. For Maggie, she is still under the control of Lucia and Perlie, but will do her best to keep the rest of the group safe, which we all know won't happen as extras are disposable.

For Negan he has to appease The Dama and somehow escape before Annie and Joshua arrive. Maggie's only ally is Perlie, but he still obeys the New Babylon Federation.

Negan's only ally was Victor, but now he's dead, all because The Croat ratted them out to The Dama. I'm really hoping Maggie and Negan reunite and begin to set forth a plan that will help both of them and their loved ones escape the situation.

While their trust seems to ebb and flow, they need to work together once again and avoid the clichéd distrust dance before it's too late.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 releases new episodes Sundays on AMC.