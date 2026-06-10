We have bad news about Widow's Bay episode 10

Widow's Bay is the breakout TV hit of 2026 so far! The Apple TV original series from Katie Dippold is definitely in the conversation about the best TV shows of the year. Unfortunately, we're nearing the end of the show's first season.

Widow's Bay episode 10 is the season 1 finale of the series. It will be released on Tuesday, June 16, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Apple TV. You'll see that Wednesday, June 17, is listed as the release date for the finale, but Apple TV has been releasing new episodes of the series on Tuesday nights, so we expect the same for the finale.

That's the bad part of this bittersweet news. We only get one more episode of this great show for a long time, and the story is just getting so good!

At the end of Widow's Bay episode 9, Tom is heading to end the curse once and for all after discovering that one of the townsfolk is the last living descendant of Richard Warren. That's why the curse was not broken after Richard Warren was killed at sea by Tom and Wyck.

Matthew Rhys, Katie O'Flynn, Stephen Root, and the rest of this great series have done a tremendous job bringing this show to life. It's the one show on TV that feels refreshing! It's a breath of salty sea air every week, and I'm definitely going to miss all the hilarious moments, jumpscares, and obscure jokes and references.

It's not all bad news, though.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

Widow's Bay season 2 is definitely going to happen

Apple TV has not renewed Widow's Bay for season 2 yet, but have no fear. There's still plenty of time and reason for that to happen.

Season 1 is coming to an end soon, but there's no doubt in my mind that Apple TV will pick up Widow's Bay for season 2, assuming there's more to the story.

You don't see shows like Widow's Bay very often. It's so unique amid a landscape of reboots, spinoffs, shows based on stories from other mediums (books, video games, movies, etc.). Not only that, but it's just really, really good. Everyone loves it, from the general public to critics to the cast to the creative team. It seems like everyone wants to see more of it, and Apple TV is usually really good about renewing shows that deserve to be renewed for another season. Luckily, it sounds like there will be after the upcoming season 1 finale.

Ahead of episode 9, Dippold and Rhys each told Gizmodo that they want to tell more of Widow's Bay's stories.

Here's what Dippold said about season 2:

"I always wanted this place to feel like a real world that I could take a ferry to and get lost in and explore all the little terrifying nooks and crannies. I would be dead after a week, but that’s the dream.”

There's a lot we don't know about how this season will end, but you already have the creator revealing that she's interested in making more of the series. That's the first step. Then, you need a strong fanbase, which it seems like Widow's Bay is assembling over the course of the spring and into the summer. Based on the reception to the series and the willingness of the creative team, Widow's Bay will be back for season 2.

I think we might even see the season 2 renewal before the finale on Tuesday, June 16. Apple TV has surprised us with renewals like that in the past.

We'll let you know when we hear about the future of Widow's Bay on Apple TV, but don't miss the season 1 finale on Tuesday, June 16. We'll be covering and recapping the episode on Show Snob.