Widow's Bay episode 9 release time and preview: A dangerous storm hits the island

Widow's Bay season 1 is coming to a close very soon, but things are just starting to heat up heading into episode 9, "Emergency Shelter."

The penultimate episode of Widow's Bay season 1 hits Apple TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 9.

The official release date for the episode is Wednesday, June 10, but Apple TV has been dropping episodes of Widow's Bay early all season long. So, if you're on the East Coast, you can watch the new episode in primetime! If you live on the West Coast or somewhere in between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

What to expect in Widow's Bay episode 9

In Widow's Bay episode 7, it looked like Tom (Matthew Rhys) and Wyck (Stephen Root) had ended the curse holding back the residents of the island after killing Richard Warren (Hamish Linklater). Unfortunately in episode 8, we find out pretty quickly that isn't true.

Not only did Tom and Wyck not break the curse by killing Richard, they may have upset the forces haunting them. The Boogeyman returned from the dead and spent the entire episode killing and maiming while chasing Patricia (Katie O'Flynn) through the streets and homes of Widow's Bay. Eventually, Patricia kills the Boogeyman but not before Sheriff Bechir (Kevin Carroll) gets stabbed.

At the hospital, Patricia learns that Bechir and his wife are expecting a child soon. She tells him that he needs to leave the island. Well, now, there's a giant storm on the way, and it doesn't look like that's going to happen.

At the end of episode 8, Tom is interrupted from planning a trip to Boston with Evan by Wyck. He informs Tom that the curse didn't end with Richard's death. The island is starting to fight back.

Apple TV doesn't share teasers or trailers for new episodes on YouTube or after the episode like some streamers, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect in Widow's Bay episode 9.

The synopsis, via Apple TV, doesn't say much, but it gives enough information: "Please seek shelter should a centuries-old storm rage toward the island and plunge us into darkness. Enjoy a card game.”

So, a storm caused by the demon is going to wreak havoc on the island, which, by the looks of things, will send the town to shelter until it passes. That will also likely mean that Tom, Wyck, and Patricia need to work together to end this curse once and for all.

But, how? They have no leads, and their last plan did not work.

I have a feeling that we'll find out rather quickly what the next goal will be. We only have two episodes to wrap up this story!

Watch Widow's Bay episode 9, "Emergency Shelter," at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 9. Next week, Widow's Bay season 1 comes to an end with the season finale on Tuesday, June 16.

Stay tuned for more news about the hit Apple TV series.