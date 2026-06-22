We have some disappointing news about Not Suitable for Work season 1 episode 9

Leave it to Mindy Kaling to deliver two of the funniest comedies of the year. Not only is Kaling behind the laugh-out-loud Netflix original basketball comedy Running Point, but she's also the mastermind who created the Hulu young adult comedy Not Suitable for Work. It's the latest entry in what she's described as her self-based trilogy after Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Not Suitable for Work takes place in the Murray Hill neighborhood of New York City and follows the personal and professional lives of ambitious young people who are trying to begin the rest of their lives. There are messy breakups (hi, Josh!), messier mishaps at work (hello, AJ!), and complicated interpersonal relationships within the group (hey, Davis!) who live across the hall from each other.

After making its premiere on June 2, Not Suitable for Work has released multiple episodes weekly leading up to the inevitable season finale. It's quickly become a new fan-favorite comedy series and we certainly want more. However, there's some unfortunate news to share ahead of the release of season 1 episode 8 and season 1 episode 9 that fans won't love.

NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK - JACK MARTIN, WILL ANGUS | Disney/Gwen Capistran

There's no Not Suitable for Work season 1 episode 10

The first season of Not Suitable for Work only features nine episodes rather than the usual streaming standard of 10 episodes. It's a strange odd number that fans probably weren't expecting, but there will be no episode 10 to follow after the drops of episode 8 and 9 on Tuesday, June 23. These episodes mark the official conclusion of the first season, so don't check Hulu next Tuesday.

Perhaps what's much more of a bummer for fans is the fact that Not Suitable for Work season 1 flew by so quickly. Because Hulu opted to release multiple episodes per week instead of just one episode after the three-episode premiere, the season only ran for four total weeks when it could have been on the air for eight or nine. Hey, at least it wasn't a binge drop!

Leading into the two season 1 finale episodes, Not Suitable for Work further explored the group's dynamic as the girls' apartment welcome a new roommate in the form of one of the guys, which was truly a culture shock for them all. Elsewhere in the penultimate episodes, the series continues to push the sparks between several characters, making for what's sure to be a season finale full of fireworks.

Not Suitable for Work didn't earn an early, quick renewal from Hulu, though the streamer isn't particularly known for renewing its new shows while they are still airing. While that can happen on occasion, it's not the norm for Hulu. Being so, we could be waiting for a bit following the season 1 finale for word on a second season, or the news could drop before, in tandem, or shortly after.

Fingers crossed that the disappointing news about Not Suitable for Work season 1 episode 9 continues to be the fact that there's not a 10th episode of the first season and that the first season is ending so soon. Let's hope there's not even worse news to follow about the show's fate. No, let's manifest great news for our new favorite group of TV friends!