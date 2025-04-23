We Were Liars brings the mystery this summer on Prime Video (first-look images)

Back in March 2023, Prime Video ordered a YA mystery thriller series titled We Were Liars. Now that same series has received an official release date and a batch of first-look images that appear to show a picture-perfect summer and a haunting mystery waiting to be unraveled.

Book lovers will most likely recognize the show's title, as the series is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by E. Lockhart. The show is written and executive produced by Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals) and Carina Adly MacKenzie (Roswell, New Mexico), who also serve as co-showrunners. Additionally, author E. Lockhart joins the project as an executive producer. Emily Cummins (Vampire Academy) executive produces for My So-Called Company.

The mystery thriller series revolves around the affluent Sinclair family. Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her close group of friends, known as the Liars, spend their idyllic summers on her grandfather’s privately owned island in New England. But after a tragic and mysterious accident shatters Cadence’s world, it becomes clear that behind the polished facade, secrets and lies run deep even among those she trusts the most.

Gossip Girl actress Emily Alyn Lind stars in the leading role of Cadence Sinclair Eastman. You may also recognize her from her previous roles in the movies The Babysitter, Doctor Sleep, The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The cast also features Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, and Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis. Other notable cast members include Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil, and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

The first season is confirmed to consist of eight episodes. Fortunately, we don't have to worry about weekly releases, as all episodes will be available for binge-watching when the series drops on Prime Video on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. An official trailer hasn't dropped yet, but it's expected to be released closer to the show's release date. It'll most likely drop sometime in May. Don't worry! We'll be sure to come back and share it once it's available so you can get a sneak peek at the mystery and drama that awaits!

For now, you should check out these official production stills below from We Were Liars to get a glimpse of what this mystery thriller series has in store.

