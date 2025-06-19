We Were Liars episode 5 recap: Things heat up between Cadence and Gat

In the previous episode of We Were Liars, Cadence discovers a disturbing video on Johnny's phone in the present timeline, sparking a heated confrontation between the two. The intense exchange overwhelms her, ultimately triggering a seizure that causes her to collapse. Here's what happens next in the new teen series on Prime Video.

Spoilers from We Were Liars episode 5 are ahead.

We Were Liars Production Still | Prime Video

Summer 16 (past)

The fifth episode opens with Cadence and Gat sharing an intimate moment on the beach before they're interrupted by Bess. Gat isn't in a good mental space after his uncle, Ed, left Beechwood to stay at a hotel. If you recall from episode 4, Carrie rejected Ed's proposal so he decided to leave the island early. Elsewhere, Mirren struggles to lock the lighthouse door. Since a storm is coming, the Sinclairs are trying to secure the property. Luckily, Evan appears and helps her out. They decide to shelter together in the lighthouse.

At Carrie’s house, she informs Johnny that Harris has been supporting them financially. She suggests that if Johnny truly wants to be helpful, the best thing he can do is try to get on Harris’s good side. Johnny listens and agrees. During lunch, Harris says something racist at the table and Cadence calls him out on it. This angers Penny, who is trying to win Harris's favor. Johnny uses this opportunity to pretend that he's in agreement with Harris so he can stay in his good graces, just as his mother advised him to do.

After lunch, Cadence, Gat, and Johnny meet in the hallway and argue about the tense exchange that took place at the table. Their conversation is cut short when Harris shows up and orders Gat and Johnny to go secure the boats in preparation for the approaching storm. Bess has a private conversation with Harris later, attempting to defend herself by claiming she had no idea her husband was stealing money from her.

As Penny passes by, Harris calls her over and pointedly mentions that Cadence was disrespectful during lunch. Taking advantage of the moment, Bess then betrays Cadence by revealing to Penny that she and Gat have been growing closer right under her nose. This was her way of making Penny look like a bad mother in front of Harris. Meanwhile, Mirren and Evan grow closer in the lighthouse as he listens to all of her worries regarding her life. They even hook up again.

At the boathouse, Gat and Johnny argue as they work to secure the boats. In the middle of their conversation, Johnny asks Gat about the whereabouts of one of the boats. Gat replies that he didn’t see it on the beach. That’s when Johnny realizes his younger brother, Will, must have taken the boat and gone out into the storm. He and Gat then rush to find him.

Harris and the others learn from the Littles that Will is missing. They find out later that Gat and Johnny went after him. Carrie tells Cadence to call Ed. Meanwhile, Bess catches Mirren and Evan at the lighthouse. After Evan leaves, Bess and Mirren get into a huge argument during which painful things are said. Elsewhere on the water, Johnny manages to rescue Will and starts swimming toward the boat where Gat is waiting. However, without a lifejacket, Johnny is forced to stop and urges Will to keep swimming to the boat on his own. He starts struggling to stay afloat and goes under.

Gat suddenly appears and pulls Johnny back up. He, Johnny, and Will all hold on to a buoy and swim back to the boat. Back on land, Mirren argues with Cadence. She's mad that Cadence told Penny about Bess having an affair with salty Dan. That's what led to her argument with her mom in the lighthouse. Now, Cadence and Mirren are on bad terms.

Gat, Johnny, and Will walk into the Clairmont house, and everyone rushes to hug them. Johnny and Gat make up later, and Johnny comes clean to him about the bad deed he did to another student in the past. This is the same bad deed that Cadence saw on Johnny's phone in the previous episode.

After a rival tennis team played a prank on Johnny’s team, Johnny and his teammates planned to get revenge with their own prank. However, things quickly went wrong when another student reported them. In a moment of anger, Johnny attacked the student and then left him behind. To protect Johnny and the Sinclair family’s reputation, Carrie paid the student off and anyone who knew about the incident to make sure the truth never came to light.

Johnny explains to Gat that now Blake Beaumont is blackmailing him with a video of the attack. He also admits that he doesn’t understand what drove him to act that way that day before walking away. Later on in the episode, Gat knocks on Cadence's room door and they have a heart-to-heart conversation that ends with them sleeping together for the first time.

Summer 17 (present)

Cadence finally wakes up after fainting during the Fourth of July party and finds Johnny sitting in her room. He insists he had nothing to do with her accident, pleading for her to believe him. Although Cadence wants to trust him, doubt still lingers. But with more of her memories returning, she begins to suspect that Mirren might be keeping something from her.

Later, the Liars prepare to jump off a cliff into the water. Cadence pulls Mirren aside for a private conversation before they do. She asks her what happened with Evan, and Mirren casually replies that they broke up and she’s now talking to someone new. Moments later, Mirren mentions feeling queasy. Cadence immediately senses she’s lying. Mirren always gets an upset stomach when she’s hiding something. When Cadence calls her out on it, Mirren becomes defensive, which only deepens Cadence’s suspicions.

Cadence and Gat have a heated conversation later on in the episode that turns into them hooking up. This is where the fifth episode concludes.

