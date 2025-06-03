We Were Liars trailer teases major mystery in upcoming Prime Video series

We Were Liars seriously can't come fast enough! I can already tell this is going to be one of my favorite shows from the summer. Based on the book of the same name by E. Lockhart, the story, cast, and mystery to come all make for an intriguing tale and journey we can't wait to go on. The newly released trailer brings us one step closer to that as we wait for the show's release.

We Were Liars premieres Wednesday, June 18, 2025 on Prime Video. The young adult drama will be a binge watch, with all eight episodes dropping that day. An interesting choice made by the streamer, but it is what it is. Before we get into it all, be sure to watch the official trailer below!

We Were Liars trailer is wrapped in mystery

The main character and who the story centers on is going to be Cadence Sinclair, who is part of the American royalty family if you will. She and her family are very wealthy, and they're all close as well. It all seems like there's no care in the world as she spends every summer with her friends at Beachwood Island. But then one summer, there's a tragedy involving Cadence and she can't remember what happened at all.

Based on the trailer, it looks like either no one around her is going to tell her what happened, or they don't know either. Which is why her family and friends bring her back to the beach to try and jog Cadence's memory. Interesting. Will she regain her memories and figure out exactly what happened to her? What do her friends, nicknamed the Liars, have to do with it all?

Plus, Cadence's voiceover teases that sometimes there aren't any happy endings. Is that foreshadowing that perhaps this tale will end in tragedy? It's all very intriguing and the We Were Liars trailer already poses many questions swirling in our minds. I can't wait to see how it all plays out!

The drama stars Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis; alongside Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohi as Ed Patil and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

We Were Liars premieres Wednesday, June 18, 2025 with all 8 episodes on Prime Video.