We Were Liars episode 6 recap: Gat receives a great opportunity

Episode 5 wrapped up with Cadence and Gat hooking up in both timelines. Now that their relationship is on steadier ground, will Gat finally be willing to help Cadence in the present timeline in uncovering the truth about what really happened to her during summer 16?

Major spoilers ahead from We Were Liars episode 6.

We Were Liars Production Still | Prime Video

The Lemon Hunt

The Sinclairs host a tradition known as the Lemon Hunt every summer, where lemons and one lime are hidden throughout Beechwood Island. Whoever finds the most lemons wins a specific prize, while the person who discovers the hidden lime receives an even bigger reward. Harris hosts the event again in summer 16, but the prizes are much different this year.

The person who finds the most lemons will get Harris's Boston property, while the one who finds the lime will be given the entire Beechwood Island after Harris passes away. This year's competition is particularly intense, with Penny, Carrie, and Bess all desperately needing a win to secure their futures and those of their children.

Before the game begins, Harris pulls Gat into his office for a quick chat where he asks him about his intentions in life. Gat responds that he wants to be a foreign correspondent, but their conversation is cut short by Carrie walking into the room with Gat's mom, Maya. Gat and Maya walk out of Harris's office to go outside, and they run into Cadence. Maya wraps Cadence up in a hug and pulls her away to have a chat.

Let the Lemon Hunt begin! Penny, Bess, Carrie, Johnny, Cadence, and the littles start looking for the lemons and lime. Meanwhile, it takes some convincing from Evan for Mirren to get on board. Their relationship seems to be getting stronger, with Evan even making a comment that he'd kill anyone who made her feel bad. Could he have been the cause of Cadence's accident? Who knows!

As the Sinclairs take the game seriously, Gat and Maya stroll through Beechwood as they catch up. Maya points out that he's changed a lot and not for the good. While Gat recognizes this, he tells his mom that he doesn't care because he just wants to be with Cadence. Elsewhere, Penny, Carrie, and Bess each come across a lemon. But instead of picking it up, they start arguing. Penny trips and falls into some water, and Bess steals her lemons while she's stuck. As Penny yells for her to stop, Carrie breaks down into tears. She's overwhelmed with no longer being with Ed.

Gat strolls through the island by himself when he comes across Harris's office and sees him hiding the lime. Uh oh! That means Harris was never really going to give up Beechwood. Now, armed with this knowledge, Gat steals the lime from his office. Elsewhere, Cadence, Mirren, and Johnny fight over a lemon when Gat approaches and shows them that he has the lime. He explains to the other Liars where he found the lime and tells them that Harris was never going to give up his island. That the game was just a power trip to keep everyone under his control.

Cadence, Johnny, and Mirren begin to apologize for how they've treated each other, and together with Gat, they devise a plan. Meanwhile, Carrie and Maya have a heart-to-heart conversation in the Clairmont house kitchen about motherhood and missing their loved ones.

The game is over, and now it's time for Harris to count the lemons and see who found the lime. Cadence, Johnny, and Mirren walk into the house and claim they didn't find any lemons. Gat then appears with a basket full of lemons and the lime. Harris stares at him intensely, knowing that he's been outsmarted. Of course, Harris doesn't show his anger outright. Instead, he declares that the prizes have been void since the rules were broken.

He then offers Gat the opportunity to apply for Tipper's scholarship program, which would allow him to travel across the world. It would also enable Gat to pursue an education while making a positive impact on refugee communities. While he won't give Gat the scholarship outright, Harris tells him that he'll provide a strong recommendation and arrange an interview in New York if he's interested. Everyone looks shocked, and all Gat can do is look at Cadence to gauge her reaction.

Gat finds an emotional Cadence in her room later. Although it hurts Cadence to be apart from Gat, she encourages him to go to the interview and he listens to her. However, he makes it clear to her that if he takes the internship, it would mean that he won't be back in Beechwood the following summer. Before they end their conversation, Gat gives Cadence an early birthday present and tells her not to open it until the actual day. Elsewhere, Bess blames Mirren for their loss in the game. Could Bess possibly be any more of a terrible mother?

As Gat boards a boat to take his mom back to the local town so that she can go back home, Penny and Harris watch from afar. In their conversation, we find out the real reason why Harris offered Gat the scholarship. He didn't do it out of kindness. It was his way of getting rid of him. He didn't like Gat for Cadence, so he used the scholarship as a way to quietly push him out.

Summer 17 (present)

The morning after Cadence and Gat hook up, Penny yells for her to come outside. She scolds Cadence for jumping off a cliff the previous day and tells her that she’s grounded. Cadence tries to explain that she only jumped in an effort to trigger her lost memories. Desperate, she begs her mother to tell her the truth about the accident. But Penny snaps, saying she can’t because doing so could trigger another episode.

She reminds Cadence of what happened in the hospital. Every time she asked about the accident, it would lead to a complete breakdown. This would then be followed by long periods of sleep, only for Cadence to wake up and ask the same questions all over again. Penny, visibly shaken, tells Cadence she can’t go through that trauma again and refuses to say anything more. But Cadence doesn't believe her. Their conversation ends there.

Since her mother refuses to tell her anything, Cadence decides to visit the nearby town of Edgartown to use a computer, hoping she can uncover information about the accident on her own. Gat tags along. Cadence rents a laptop at the bookstore and searches the internet for details about the accident. Although we don't get to see what comes up, her shocked face suggests she finds something disturbing. She starts to have memories of the accident, and Gat rushes to her side to hold her as she almost falls over. They share a kiss before Gat suggests they take a break and come back later.

He and Cadence wander through Edgartown, enjoying ice cream together. While they sit by the water, Cadence mentions returning to Beechwood, which puzzles Gat. His confusion grows when she suddenly asks about the location of some boat keys. Cadence then begins to have an episode, prompting Gat to ask her if she knows where she is at the moment. As Cadence loses consciousness, Gat desperately tries to rouse her.

The episode then cuts to Cadence's room, where she suddenly awakens. Gat tells her that she experienced an episode while they were at the bookstore, so he contacted Penny. She was then taken back to her room, where Gat remained by her side. Cadence finds out from Gat that the ice cream outing and sitting by the water never actually occurred. She made it all up in her head. Cadence then asks Gat what happened to the scholarship. Gat responds that he never made it to the interview.

The episode flashes back to summer 16 on the night Gat was meant to leave for New York. After a conversation with Ed, he changes his mind and decides to skip the interview. As he hurries to catch a boat back to Beechwood, he notices a heavy police presence at the docks.

An officer tells him that only emergency personnel are currently allowed to access the island. When Gat asks if anyone is injured, the officer replies that the arrival of a helicopter indicates a serious incident. Gat looks up just in time to see a chopper flying toward Beechwood. Dun dun duuun! It looks like we might have finally caught up to the night of Cadence's accident.

The complete first season of We Were Liars is streaming on Prime Video right now.

