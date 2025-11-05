After the success of We Were Liars season 1, it wasn’t all that surprising to find out there would be a second season. It just took Amazon way longer than we would like to confirm that second season pick-up, and naturally, we started to get worried.

Well, the exciting news is that We Were Liars season 2 is now in production. While talking about her new book, We Fell Apart, with Variety, E. Lockhart teased a little about the second season of the TV series. While she couldn’t say much, she did confirm the book that the season would follow.

We Were Liars Production Still

We Were Liars season 2 will follow Book 2

There are two books in the Sinclair family drama, with Family of Liars being that second book. It’s actually more of a prequel story, though, and that prequel is something hinted at the end of We Were Liars season 1.

Like the first season, there will be some changes to the story, but Family of Liars will be the main focus for the season. In that, we start with the ghost of Johnny appearing to his mom, finding out about a story from her past that she has always kept hidden with her sisters. It turns out that Johnny isn’t the first ghost she’s ever seen, and there are far more lies that the Sinclair family is hiding from the world.

I’m still heartbroken that the first season didn’t change the storyline involving the dogs, but there were other changes and twists that stood out from the book, and they were well-adapted. There are already hints at how Family of Liars will be adapted, considering the ages mentioned, but I’m intrigued by the full story.

We Were Liars Production Still

Emily Alyn Lind is part of We Were Liars season 2

One major change to the book story is that Cadence will be back. The first book and the first season ended completely differently, with a sense of Cadence being able to let go of her family in the show. However, it looks like that won’t be the case, as Lockhart confirms that Emily Alyn Lind is coming back, and it will be interesting to see how her character interacts with the story in the present day.

Another of the Sinclair grandchildren is also coming back. Joseph Zada will be back as Johnny, which isn’t too surprising. After all, we saw him as a ghost at the very end of the first season (as well as throughout) and we know he appears as a ghost to his mom in the second book to hear her story.

Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald, Candice King, and David Morse will all also return, further making it clear that there is a present-day storyline outside of Carrie and Johnny.

We Were Liars season 2 is in production, and with hope, we’ll get it toward the end of 2026. The first season is available to binge on Prime Video.