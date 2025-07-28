We Were Liars fans finally get good news about season 2 from Amazon

Most people turn to Netflix for teen content, but Prime Video is also home to several teen dramas and comedies that have won over audiences. Of course, you have the big one, The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is currently in its third and final season. However, there's also a new Prime Video series that has recently captured the attention of many. It's the psychological thriller, We Were Liars.

If you love books, chances are you've heard of the show's title. It is actually based on E. Lockhart's critically acclaimed 2014 novel of the same name. On June 18, Prime Video released all eight episodes of the first season at once, and the show instantly hooked book fans and new viewers alike from the very beginning. While book fans wanted to see if the adaptation would live up to their expectations, new viewers were drawn in by the show's intriguing mystery.

We Were Liars season 1 Production Still | Prime Video

Created by Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie, the first season centered around Cadence Sinclair Eastman, the oldest grandchild of the affluent Sinclair family. Every summer, Cadence and her cousins reunite on their private island, but a devastating accident during “Summer 16” leaves Cadence suffering from memory loss and debilitating migraines. When she returns to the island a year later, she is determined to uncover the truth. But what she ends up encountering are hidden family secrets and resistance that threaten to keep the past locked away forever.

Emily Alyn Lind took on the leading role of Cadence. Also in the cast were Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, and David Morse.

Although season 1 covered all the events of the book, it looks like We Were Liars isn’t finished just yet. In a recent interview with Variety, Amazon MGM Studios TV boss Vernon Sanders was asked about plans for second seasons of certain shows. One of the shows mentioned was We Were Liars. Sanders then confirmed that a We Were Liars season 2 writers’ room is already in progress, and while an official renewal hasn’t been announced yet, he hinted that the studio is excited by the results of the first season and the strong response from fans.

Other Prime Video shows mentioned in the interview included Motorheads and Overcompensating. Sanders revealed that the studio will be in discussions with all three shows, and renewal announcements could be on the way soon.

"We are working with the writers of “We Were Liars” on a second season writers room right now. We haven’t announced the renewal quite yet, but we’re excited by the results we’ve seen of that show, and we’ve been excited by what we’ve seen with “Motorheads” and “Overcompensating,” as well. Each show has a really passionate fanbase, and we’ve been really pleased by the completion rates of “Motorheads” and “Overcompensating” — so we’re going to be in conversations with all three. All three shows are working on Season 2 writers rooms, and we’ll hope to have renewal announcements soon on some, if not all, of those shows."

For We Were Liars fans, this is a very promising sign, especially since the season 1 finale dropped a clear hint at a possible continuation tied to E. Lockhart’s prequel novel, Family of Liars. That book takes place decades before the events of We Were Liars. It focuses on a 17-year-old Carrie Sinclair, Cadence's aunt, and takes readers deep into the Sinclair family’s past. This is what a We Were Liars season 2 will most likely explore.

If the second season is indeed adapted from the prequel, then the actors who played "the Liars" in We Were Liars are not likely to return. Similarly, the actors who played the older versions of Carrie, Penny, and Bess are unlikely to reprise their roles, as Family of Liars focuses on the Sinclair sisters during their teenage years in the '80s. We'll most likely be looking at a brand-new cast for the second installment.

As new information about We We Liars season 2 comes out, you'll be the first to know. But for now, you must stay tuned to Show Snob!

