We Were Liars season 2 gets an exciting update that fans have been waiting for

This past summer, Prime Video expanded its teen library with the release of the brand-new series We Were Liars. Not only did book lovers tune in to see their favorite novel brought to life, but new fans were also quickly drawn into the gripping, suspense-filled world of the Sinclair family.

Following the first season's success, Prime Video went ahead and renewed the show for a second installment in September 2025. However, not much was revealed at the time. It wasn't until November that juicy deets about the upcoming season were finally unveiled, including plot details and the cast. Now, we've just learned even more thrilling news. Here's everything we know right below!

We Were Liars season 2 is set to start filming in summer 2026

Caitlin FitzGerald, Candice King, and Mamie Gummer in We Were Liars season 1 | Prime Video

It's true! One of the series stars shared this exciting update in a recent interview, confirming that production is officially on the horizon. Candice King, who portrays Bess Sinclair in the psychological thriller series, spoke with Us Weekly and shared that filming for We Were Liars season 2 is set to begin sometime in the summer of 2026. Like the first season, production on the second installment will also take place in Nova Scotia.

While it’s great to finally have a more concrete timeline for when the cameras will start rolling, we can't help but think about what this means for the release date. It took almost four months to film the first season, with production starting in early June 2024 and wrapping in late September 2024. After the eight-episode first season moved on to post-production, we didn't see it hit our screens until June 2025.

Based on that timeline, there's a chance we might not see We Were Liars season 2 next year, with filming beginning in the summer of 2026. In fact, we might not see it come out until the summer of 2027. But perhaps the show's creative team will be able to get the new season out sooner. That's what we're hoping for. We'll have to get back to you with the official release date once Prime Video makes it known.

We Were Liars season 2 will adapt elements from E. Lockhart’s prequel novel Family of Liars, exploring the Sinclair sisters’ teenage summers on Beechwood Island, while also continuing the story of the younger generation from the first season.

From the season 1 cast, we have returning favorites Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman and Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis. The talented actresses who portrayed the Sinclair sisters and aunts in the first season, King, Mamie Gummer, and Caitlin FitzGerald, will be reprising their roles in the second season as well. The show's casting team will also be casting for younger versions of the three Sinclair sisters to bring the prequel elements from Family of Liars to life.