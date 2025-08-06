Wednesday season 2 episode 1 recap: The Addams family takes Nevermore

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday season 2 episode 1 from this point forward.

Long time no see, Wednesday Addams! It's been nearly three years since the Emmy Award-nominated Netflix original series premiered, but Wednesday season 2 has finally arrived. The first episode, aptly titled "Here We Woe Again," kicks off with Wednesday harnessing her psychic abilities with help from Goody's book and taking on a new mystery to solve. She takes it upon herself to solve the Kansas City Scalper cold case.

Somehow still making it through airport security even though she had an arsenal of weapons on her person, Wednesday makes it to Kansas City and confronts the Scalper (Haley Joel Osment). Her psychic vision gives her black tears, and Thing helps her out when the Scalper ties her up in his basement. She returns home after catching the serial killer, but it's time to head back to school at Nevermore Academy.

Much to Wednesday's woe, Pugsley's joining the academy, and their whole family will be spending more time with them in Jericho. Morticia and Gomez are offered a home nearby by the new principal, Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi), if Morticia runs the gala. On their way to school, the POV shifts to a man snapping pics of a couple. A one-eyed crow spots the photographer and more swarm, following him into his van and pecking him to death. Looks like a case for Wednesday!

Wednesday. (L to R) Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Isaac Ordonez aș Pugsley Addams, Thing, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in episode 201 of Wednesday | Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday has a stalker at Nevermore

When Wednesday strolls back onto campus, she's disgusted to learn she's become something of a celebrity. Everyone's fawning over her, even asking for autographs, since she saved the school last year. She's even more disgusted to find Enid throwing party with the pack in their room. The besties catch up, and as Wednesday puts items in her closet, a crossbow shoots an arrow with a photo of Wednesday and Dort from minutes ago attached.

"Welcome back, Wednesday. I'm still watching," reads the ominous note. Wednesday has a stalker and she couldn't be more thrilled. She tries to use her abilities to see the stalker, but she doesn't find their identity. She only gets a black tear again. As mentioned above, the Addams family visits their potential new abode, a cottage nearby campus that formerly housed Marilyn Thornhill. Morticia mentions her sister Ophelia. Hmm... Are we meeting her soon?

While walking in the woods near the cabin, Wednesday spots the crime scene from earlier in the episode. Private investigator Carl Bradbury was killed by the crows after tracking an affair between two supermarket coworkers. Wednesday meets her new foe, Sheriff Santiago, and also spots a hooded man who runs into the woods. She chases after him and finds it's Tyler's dad, Donovan Galpin, the former sheriff.

He was working a case with Bradbury, who was onto something that could effect all Outcasts, and Galpin presumes that's what got him killed. Galpin still holds a grudge after what happened to Tyler and asks for Wednesday's help. The one-eyed crows linger ahead. Next up, Wednesday meets the new head of music, Isadora Capri (Billie Piper), and she's immediately suspicious. Consider Capri officially on our watch list.

Wednesday. Episode 201 of Wednesday | Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday battles fire at the Pyre

Looking to revive the good 'ol days of Nevermore, Dort plans a Founder's Pyre. It's basically a statue of sticks formed into a bird that's ultimately lit on fire. Before the Pyre, Wednesday receives a creepy gift from Xavier — a painting of the one-eyed crow — and a spooky message on her typewriter: "Read any good books lately?" She realizes her novel has been stolen and hidden inside the Pyre. It's her only copy and time is racing.

As Dort calls for the Pyre to be lit, Wednesday's still inside the figure looking for her manuscript. The Pyre quickly engulfs in flames as students ablaze the bird and send it flying overhead. Wednesday finally retrieves her book as Enid informs Dort that her friend's trapped inside the fire. The crowd splits as Wednesday marches to the stage. Dort unveils a painting of her as the crowd chants her name. She's absolutely livid.

Wednesday grabs the microphone and gives an uncharacteristically rousing speech before calling everyone "stupid" for believing she would be a leader. With that, she lights the painting on fire. Enid chases after Wednesday and grabs her shoulder, inspiring another vision. Black tears and all, Wednesday sees a vision of a cemetery, crows, and Enid's tombstone. In the vision, Enid blames Wednesday for her death. Morticia rushes beside Enid as Wednesday seizes.

Notes from Nevermore:

Xavier's (Percy Hynes White) departure from the series is quickly explained by Dort: His father pulled his endowment and son out of Nevermore after Xavier was accused of murder. He will now attend Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland.

Enid's relationship status becomes complicated when she doubts her feelings for Ajax. She keeps avoiding him throughout the episode and her feelings for her fellow pack member Bruno only seem to be growing.

Pugsley struggles to make friends with his roommate Eugene and his friends. During the Pyre, he runs off into the woods, trips, and falls onto a tomb. Accidentally using his powers, Pugsley resurrects a decaying dead body as a zombie.

Bianca meets with Dort, who offers her the role of the fundraising gala's student liaison. He seemingly threatens her as a scholarship student whose scholarship could be taken away. She'll be working closely with Morticia if she accepts.

