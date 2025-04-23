Wednesday season 2 release date finally revealed (and some fans won't like it)

She's back and gloomier than ever! One day after Netflix teased that the Wednesday season 2 teaser would be dropping, the streaming service made good on their promise, but they didn't simply release a teaser and hint at a release window. They gave fans everything, including new first-look images and the official release date in August and September for the highly anticipated follow-up season.

That's right, Wednesday season 2 will have a two-part release, which some fans will definitely not love. The eight-episode season will be split in half, with the first part releasing on Wednesday, Aug. 6 and the second part releasing on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Each part contains four episodes, and while that doesn't seem like enough to tide us over, we have been waiting almost three years!

I can already sense the fan spiral about having to wait a month in between part 1 and only getting four episodes at a time, a binge-watch that's light work for Wednesday fans. Netflix had largely moved away from two-part releases so far in 2025, so it's curious that the streamer brought it back for this particular show. Sure, it's frustrating to not be able to binge-watch the season all in one go, but I'll be glad to savor the season across two months rather than bingeing it all and the wait begins again.

Wednesday. (L to R) Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday in episode 201 of Wednesday | Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025

Possibly sensing that fans wouldn't particularly love the two-part release plans for Wednesday season 2, Netflix also gifted us with a longer than usual teaser trailer. Remember, this isn't the full official trailer, just the teaser. But the teaser already gave us a great look into what to expect from season 2, and I'm happy to report that Wednesday's dour sense of humor is still on display.

If you've ever wondered what it would be like if Wednesday Addams went through airport security, the teaser opens with our girl unloading hidden weaponry on her person much to the shock on the TSA agents, only for Wednesday to be aggravated with Thing for bringing sunscreen. But it's not all fun and games in the teaser trailer... there are some bone-chilling glimpses at season 2.

There's a swarm of bees and red smoke, Wednesday tied up at a table filled with creepy dolls and threatening them with a perforated knife (and gifting a creepy doll to Enid), police showing up a carnival, a first look at Joanna Lumley as Grandmama, and Wednesday coming face to face with Xavier's monster. I don't know about you, but the teaser got me super excited for all of the action, horror, and dark comedy to come!

In addition to the release date, teaser, and first-look images, Netflix also shared the Wednesday season 2 synopsis in a press release:

"Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

As the first-look images below tease, Tyler will be back in his human form, even though the teaser reveals we'll see him once again as his Hyde. We also catch our first glimpse at Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort and Joanna Lumley as Morticia's mother Hester Frump. Also, there's a full Addams Family portrait, as executive producer and director Tim Burton shares that Wednesday's family will have a much bigger presence at Nevermore in season 2. Wednesday will love that!

Check out more first-look photos below:

Wednesday. Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin in episode 202 of Wednesday | Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday. Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort in episode 201 of Wednesday | Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday. Joanna Lumley as Grandmama in episode 204 of Wednesday | Cr. Owen Behan/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday. (L to R) Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Isaac Ordonez aș Pugsley Addams, Thing, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in episode 201 of Wednesday | Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday season 2 premieres on Aug. 6 and Sept. 3 on Netflix.