Wednesday season 2 episode 2 recap: Pranks, stalkers, and Tyler's comeback

The end of the Wednesday season 2 premiere previewed Wednesday's chilling vision of Enid's potential death, but Wednesday's reaction to the vision is the scary part. She fainted, cried more black tears than ever, and seemingly had a seizure. Morticia brought Wednesday home and clocks her condition as psychic exhaustion. She demands Goody's book from Wednesday and scolds Thing for not keeping Wednesday safe. (Leave Thing alone!)

Before returning to her dorm, Lurch drives Wednesday to Galpin's graffitied house. She walks right in through the unlocked door and finds Galpin dead with his eyes poked out. Crows fly out of his open mouth. When Wednesday tries to use her powers, they simply don't work. She's run out of time and the cops arrive on the scene to arrest Wednesday. She was at both crime scenes and that looks particularly bad.

When Wednesday returns to her room, she finds Enid dead on their balcony. However, it's just a prank for Prank Day. Enid's getting her back for the eyeball Wednesday left on her pillow, but Wednesday didn't leave the eyeball. Her stalker also sends text messages to Enid, and when they call the number, it's Donovan Galpin's phone. Wednesday has a theory that an Avian could be involved in this case based on all the crows.

As Wednesday poses as Enid to use the driver's ed instructor's car to get to the asylum to visit Tyler, Morticia confronts Thing over Goody's spell book. Thing feels taken advantage of by the Addams family and storms away into the bedroom Enid made for him. Wednesday arrives at Willow Hill and meets with Judi (Heather Matarazzo), the head of the asylum who speaks very highly about Dr. Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton).

Dr. Fairburn takes Wednesday to Tyler and warns her that he hasn't been a very good patient. They have him separated in a different facility from Thornhill to make sure they can treat his condition as a Hyde without her interference. He's kept locked up behind multiple steel doors underground, chained up in his cell. Their reunion is tense to say the least. She informs him of his father's murder. He denies involvement but also threatens to kill Enid.

After Wednesday reads him for filth, she gets the last word and walks away as he's shocked by his collar. She definitely won that round. Back at Nevermore, Enid brings Bruno into her room and discovers the Addams family forgot Thing's birthday. But Wednesday's stalker traps Thing in his trunk and kidnaps Enid and Bruno. Wednesday receives an ominous phone call giving her 30 minutes to find her friends or they'll be dead.

Using the clues provided by her stalker, Wednesday pieces together the location of Enid and Bruno. While chained up in Iago Tower, Enid and Bruno grow closer since their claws can't free them. They discover that they're chained up underneath a rafter full of swords. On the way to saving her friends, Capri asks Wednesday to play cello in the orchestra for the gala. Ironically, her first clue has a musical connection. Suspicious? Of course!

Wednesday successfully plays the notes that open the door up to Iago Tower and she finds Enid and Bruno (who just had their first kiss!) Thing hits the tripwire that sends swords falling from above and the rafter of swords inching closer to Enid and Bruno. Wednesday's next mission is literary. She types the answer to "what she doesn't see" into the typewriter, which stops the swords from approaching her friends. She officially saves them.

Immediately, they hear clapping. Wednesday's stalker reveals herself to be Agnes DeMille (Evie Templeton), her superfan who used her invisible powers to pull off this prank on Wednesday to get her attention. But Agnes didn't kill Galpin. She only stole his phone as a means to join the case. Wednesday apologizes to Thing for forgetting his birthday, and he reveals Morticia took Goody's book. She also sees another crow on her balcony.

Wednesday continues to be interested in Morticia's sister Ophelia and what happened to her. We're clearly going to meet Ophelia before the end of season 2. Could that be who Lady Gaga plays?

Pugsley chains up his zombie, the clockwork heart boy from the urban legend, in a shack and introduces him to Eugene. They feed him honey and he immediately vomits on them. Pugsley couldn't be happier and names him Slurp.

Unfortunately, Slurp escaped. The episode ends with the driver's ed instructor running over Slurp. When he gets out of the car to check on his victim, Slurp attacks and eats him.

Bianca and Morticia begin their work together as gala chairs and get closer by talking about Bianca's "complicated" mother. Dort wants Bianca to convince Morticia via siren song to call upon her mother, Hester Frump, to help save Nevermore. Bianca quickly learns that Dort isn't able to be sirened... but Morticia is.

