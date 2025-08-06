Wednesday season 2 episode 3 recap: A shocking death and a surprise return

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday season 2 episode 3 from this point forward.

In the second episode of Wednesday season 2, Wednesday continued to be riddled with questions and lacking her powers, especially now that she doesn't have Goody's book. She attempts to steal it back from Morticia, but her mother was one step ahead of her. Wednesday finally tells her mother the truth about the vision about Enid and the one-eyed crows that could be connected to the killer that took out Galpin and Bradbury. But Morticia doesn't give her the book, insisting she won't fail her the way her mother failed her sister.

As Enid prepares for the Nevermore camping trip, Wednesday couldn't be more annoyed. It doesn't help that Agnes continues to pester her about helping her with the mystery. Wednesday attends Galpin's funeral, which is also attended by Sheriff Santiago and Dr. Fairburn. She finds out Galpin visited Tyler, and Tyler immediately turned into his Hyde. She also learns that Willow Hill doesn't have any Avian patients. Much to Wednesday's frustration, she needs Agnes' help to unlock Galpin's phone using her friend's shapeshifting powers.

While looking through Galpin's belongings that Agnes swiped, she hears a message from Bradbury about a "bullpen" and finds a photo of a cabin in Pine Crest featuring bullpen in the caption. Upon the discovery that the cabin is near Camp Jericho, she realizes she must attend the camping trip. The entire Addams family joins, as Morticia and Gomez have been tapped as chaperones. (They take glamping to the next level!)

Nevermore's camping trip ends with a shocking death

Nevermore has some competition at Camp Jericho thanks to Ron Kruger (Anthony Michael Hall) and his Phoenix cadets for Camp CLAW. Wednesday suggests a competition to decide which group of campers gets to stay. Dort explains the rules of the Cadets vs. Outcasts color war. They have to capture their zephyr and place it in the tower first. Unexpectedly, or perhaps expectedly, Wednesday leads the Outcasts to success, taking the zephyr and depositing it in the tower first by ziplining from the cliff to the tower.

Now she can focus on her actual mission of sneaking off to Galpin's cabin. Once inside under the cover of night, she and Thing snoop around. Wednesday finds a secret "murder board" connecting the dots of various deaths of Willow Hill patients and happenings targeting Outcasts connected to someone named Lois. She takes the obituary clippings since she can't currently use her powers to see their deaths.

Once again, Wednesday confronts Morticia about getting Goody's book back. She challenges her mother to a duelo-a-ciegas, which involves each of them being blindfolded and engaging in a swordfight. If Wednesday wins, she gets the book back. If Morticia wins, she burns the book. Morticia wins the duel, but Wednesday saves her mom from Slurp (more on that below). The episode ends with Slurp being hauled off to Willow Hill and Wednesday attempting to connect that dots to figure out Lois' identity. That will take her to Willow Hill, which has just received another new patient: Marilyn Thornhill. Yes, Christina Ricci is back!

Notes from Nevermore:

Morticia stresses about her sudden urge to call her mother.

Slurp returns to his shack and Puglsey notices that he's seemingly coming back to life and growing a new brain. Pugsley brought Slurp on the camping trip, and that's a bad idea. Slurp gets loose and kills Ron Kruger and nearly attacks Gomez before Pugsley intervenes.

Bianca visits her mother at the Apple Hollow Inn, where she's hiding out after escaping a cult led by someone named Gideon. He married her to use her siren powers to steal people's money.

Enid continues to struggle with her Ajax-Bruno love triangle, but she finally has a conversation with Ajax at camp. She breaks it to him that she isn't interested in him anymore, and he's heartbroken.

