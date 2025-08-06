Wednesday season 2 episode 4 recap: SPOILER might not make it to part 2

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday season 2 episode 4 from this point forward.

In the previous episode of Wednesday season 2, not only was there a shocking death at Camp Jericho, but the first season's villain was revealed to be back. Christina Ricci reprises her role as Marilyn Thornhill, who's now locked up in Willow Hill. Dr. Fairburn wants Thornhill's help "unlocking" Tyler, and even though she initially turned down the offer, she accepts under the condition that she can see Tyler just once. He immediately attacks her through his cage.

Meanwhile, Wednesday peaks through a mausoleum at a cemetery and is surprised by the arrival of her Grandmama (Joanna Lumley). She shows Grandmama the details of her latest mystery and how it connects to her vision of Enid's death. When Grandmama opens Patricia Redcar's urn, they discover that human ashes are not inside. Suddenly, the one-eyed crow arrives and steals Wednesday's evidence. She chases the crow and sees a black-caped mystery person riding off on a motorcycle. Wednesday asks Grandmama to buy the cemetery to learn who sanctioned the cremations and faked the patients' deaths.

Wednesday next calls on the help of Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) to get her into Willow Hill and find Lois. She learns that her Aunt Ophelia was locked up there, which Morticia never mentioned. Fester checks into the Apple Hollow Inn and quickly causes chaos to get himself sent to Willow Hill. It works like a charm. When Wednesday confronts her mom about Ophelia, she finally admits that Ophelia pushed her ability too far, getting black tears like Wednesday, but Grandmama sent Ophelia to Willow Hill despite Morticia's pleas.

Wednesday. Heather Matarazzo as Judi Spannegel in episode 204 of Wednesday | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Uncle Fester infiltrates Willow Hill

Hester gives Wednesday the deed to the cemetery, resulting in a rare Wednesday Addams smile, and informs her that Augustus Stonehurst signed the death certificates. Morticia and Hester spar over Ophelia and the gala, and Hester agrees she'll donate to the gala if Morticia gives Wednesday the book. Without missing a beat, Morticia tosses Goody's book into the fireplace. She seems to instantly regret doing so.

Once in Willow Hill, Dr. Fairburn and Judi give Uncle Fester a psych evaluation, but he's a unique patient. He asks around for someone named Lois. He misreads a cafeteria worker's name tag as Lois, but her name is Louise. He still makes out with her in the pantry though. Wednesday learns via Agnes that Stonehurst has been locked up in Willow Hill. Even though Wednesday's working relentlessly to save her friend, Enid has grown jealous of the time Wednesday spends with Agnes, but Wednesday can't tell her the truth.

In the midst of their discussion, crows attack the Nevermore quad, seemingly heading for Enid. A crow captures Thing, and he nearly plummets to his death before Enid rushes to catch him. Wednesday chases after the caped mystery person, but only finds the cape at the foot of the stairs leading into the music room. She finds Dr. Fairburn, believing her to be the owner of the cape. Shortly after, Capri enters the room out of breath. Yeah, she's still suspicious!

Morticia warns Wednesday to stop what she's doing before things get worse, but she's already in too deep on this case. Thing pays Fester a visit to share the Stonehurst news. Fester quickly finds him and asks about Lois. His talking parrot knows information, and Fester shocks him into spilling what he knows: 51971. It's clearly a room number or a code of some sort. Wednesday asks Orloff (Christopher Lloyd) about Stonehurst and learns he was a Normie who had a daughter who had an aviary in Iago Tower.

Wednesday. (L to R) Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 204 of Wednesday | Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday reveals the truth about Lois

While pushing Stonehurst in his wheelchair, Fester passes Thornhill. He doesn't know who she is, but she immediately clocks him and knows something's up. Stonehurst points to a maintenance door and mutters "Lois!" Thornhill tattles on Fester to Fairburn, and before he can access the maintenance room, Fairburn catches him and locks him up (with Slurp!). Wednesday comes up with a plan to sneak herself into Willow Hill through Capri's trunk, utilizing the help of Agnes and Enid to sneak inside. The plan goes off without a hitch.

Wednesday successfully sneaks in to release Fester as Capri plays a piano cover of "Zombie" by The Cranberries for the patients. Slurp breaks through his chains, gets loose, and attacks the guards. Thornhill is also able to break free and run away. Wednesday and Fester enter the code to get into the maintenance room. Behind a secret door they find Lois: Long-term Outcast Integration Study. It's an underground collection of Outcasts who are being tested on. You guessed it. It's all of the patients whose deaths were faked. There's also a woman she doesn't recognize.

The caped mystery reveals herself to be Judi, who recruited Fairburn to be the public face of the asylum in order for her to secretly continue the work her father, Stonehurst, began. She tested on the patients she captured in order to turn herself into an Avian. She wants to give abilities from Outcasts to Normies. Fester's abilities backfire and turn the power off at Willow Hill, releasing all of the patients. Despite the guards' attempts, Slurp can't be killed.

While trying to liberate Tyler, Thornhill gets herself killed when he turns into his Hyde and chases after her. Great, now he's on the loose! Slurp kills both Fairburn and Stonehurst as Wednesday tries to sneak out with the mystery woman but comes face to face with Tyler. He throws her out of a window, sending her sailing down to the ground to her potential death. Tyler attacks the police before running away. Thing stands by Wednesday's lifeless body lying on the ground... but as the part 2 teaser reveals, that's not the end of Wednesday Addams.

Notes from Nevermore:

Enid and Bruno are officially together!

While apprehending Fester at the inn, the police find Bianca's mother. Ajax joins Bianca (as do Puglsey and Eugene) to save her mom. Bianca sirens the cops to release her mom and drop her charges. They hid Bianca's mom in an old classroom at Nevermore.

Is the mystery woman Wednesday found in the Lois department her Aunt Ophelia? If so, who is that playing her? We need answers in part 2!

Watch Wednesday only on Netflix. Season 2 part 2 drops on Sept. 3.

More recaps from Show Snob: