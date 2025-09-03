Wednesday season 2 episode 5 recap: Patient 1938 and Slurp's identities, revealed

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday season 2 episode 5 from this point forward.

Welcome back, Wednesday Addams! Well, let's not get too ahead of ourselves. When we last left Wednesday in the season 2 part 1 finale, she was being thrown through a window at the Willow Hill asylum by Tyler, her life left hanging in the balance. The brush death came after chaos erupted at the asylum as Wednesday and Fester searched for answers.

Of course, they discovered that Lois wasn't a person but an underground experimental study at Willow Hill led by Judi (Heather Matarazzo), who sought to finish what her father started by turning normies into outcasts. Judi was the avian keeping close watch on Wednesday's every movement, but there are still more questions to be answered in part 2.

Wednesday season 2 episode 5 opens with Morticia attempting to read to Wednesday to get her out of her coma. When her parents leave her hospital room, Wednesday appears to awaken in a dream state where she's greeted by Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) as her new spirit guide. They're 13th cousins, twice removed! Wednesday isn't keen on this option, but what can she do?

Principal Weems guides Wednesday (or tries to)

During a press conference at Willow Hill, Judi Stonehurst announces that the facility will remain close after 46 residents escaped and multiples deaths occurred. (Only Fairburn's death is confirmed.) Judi also reveals that 43 fugitives were caught, leaving just a trio unaccounted for: Fester, Slurp ("John Doe"), and Tyler. Sheriff Santiago receives word that Wednesday woke up, and this information seems to spook Judi.

In the woods, a man buries a dead body in a shallow grave and receives a call from Judi. He's helping her "eliminate" the LOIS patients in order to keep the program a secret from the authorities. He still needs to find one more patient, and Judi puts the pressure on. After he call, she visits Wednesday, who's ready to put up a fight a call in an anonymous tip on Judi's secrets. Judi's threats don't scare Wednesday. She wants to know about Patient 1938.

On her way out of the hospital, Wednesday receives a bouquet of dead flowers with a note that reads, "YOU + ENID DIE TONIGHT." Across the hall, she sees Tyler wearing scrubs. When Wednesday returns to her dorm room, she implores Enid to leave school because Tyler's planning to kill them both. Weems pushes Wednesday to tell Enid the truth about the premonition, but keeping the truth from Enid only makes her think her best friend thinks less of her.

In the courtyard, Dort shoots t-shirts out to a crowd of students in celebration of the Day of the Dead, an occasion Wednesday suggests should be canceled given Tyler's unknown whereabouts. Dort isn't worried about Tyler, given a school full of outcast and Professor Capri. Interesting... Meanwhile, Tyler hides in a sewer and has a vision of his father pressuring him to turn himself in. Judi's man searches the sewer, but Tyler's Hyde quickly kills him.

Tyler's mom is alive! She's LOIS Patient 1938

After Dort's mention of Capri's history with Hydes, Wednesday questions her about surviving an attack from her ex-boyfriend Alfie Penn. She admits that she fell in love without knowing Alfie's "true nature." His master was in love with him and order him to kill Capri. He accidentally killed his master during the attack. While chatting with Capri about Hydes, Wednesday seems to get the idea to try becoming Tyler's new master to control him. Would she really do that?

Down in the sewer, Slurp finds the man's cards with the LOIS patients and he takes particular notice of Patient 1938. Back at home, Moriticia tries to convince Wednesday not to pursue revenge. While talking with Bruno, Enid realizes they need help defeating Tyler. She calls on Thing to help get the Nightshades back together. As she studies to unlock Tyler, Wednesday learns from Agnes that the Nightshades are planning something. Wednesday crashes their meeting.

She concocts a potion to control Tyler, and Weems again begs Wednesday not to go through with her plan. Morticia's surprised by Francoise a.k.a. Patient 1938 paying a visit, since she sent flowers to the woman's funeral. Francoise is revealed to be Tyler's mother. She wants to find him. Tyler sneaks into Nevermore and attends Dort's big event. Thing gives Wednesday and the Nightshades the signal that Tyler has arrived, and their plan begins.

Enid's used as bait for Tyler to chase toward the group. He turns into his Hyde as Wednesday sneaks up behind him with the potion. He shoves her aside, changing the plan. Wednesday and Tyler come face to face, but before she can inject him with the potion, another Hyde crashes through the window and tackles Tyler. It's Francoise, and Morticia yells at her about their deal to control Tyler and leave Jericho. But is it really that easy?

Notes from Nevermore:

Bianca and Ajax have successfully kept her mother safe in a closed area of Nevermore. Ajax has started researching Gideon, the leader of Morning Song.

Gomez helps Puglsey track down Slurp, but when all hope seems lost in their search, they father-son dup decide to attend Los Spooky Noches as Pilgrim World. Slurp follows them there and begins a killing spree. Pugsley finds Slurp, who can talk now and asks Puglsey to let him go. Before Slurp runs, Gomez spots him and seems to recognize him.

Later that night, Morticia and Gomez share the two pressing pieces of information from their day: Isaac Night (formerly known as Slurp) is alive and Francoise is alive, too.

Judi returns to her home to her power being out and candlesticks being lit on the table. Isaac/Slurp was hiding in the shadows. He asks if she remembers him.

