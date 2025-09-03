Wednesday season 2 episode 6 recap: Abracadabra, it's Lady Gaga!

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday season 2 episode 6 from this point forward.

Don't turn your dial or make sure you're watching the right show. Yes, Wednesday season 2 episode 6 does in fact open with Wednesday putting on colorful makeup and bopping to Blackpink. After the dark and grim ending of episode 5, it's a welcome change. But what's going on? She's skipping around the courtyard, playfully greeting her peers, and dancing next to a statue. What?

Everyone's shocked at this display, and so are we, but according to the episode, we're going to have to wait for 16 hours later to find out why Wednesday went full Enid. In real time, Wednesday's in Dort's office with her parents, Enid, and Sheriff Santiago going over the events of the Day of the Dead and their plan to lure Tyler away. Santiago learns about Francoise, and matters are tense.

Feeling backed into a corner, Wednesday actually asks Weems for help. She informs Wednesday that the conflict with her mother has been causing her absence of her powers. The Addams family has always been stronger when united. That's not what Wednesday wanted to hear. She next chats with Professor Orloff, who reveals that Francoise used to be a Night... Issac is her brother!

Isaac was a DaVinci, who was mentored by Augustus Stonehurt and worked in the lab in Iago Tower until it exploded. After that, Isaac's body was never found and presumed buried under the Skull Tree. Next up, she's questioning Pugsley about Slurp's whereabouts. He doesn't know since he let Slurp/Isaac go, but he hands Wednesday the Patient 1938 card he was carrying.

Wednesday calls on Rosaline Rotwood and goes Freaky Friday

Francoise and Tyler are down in the bunker his father built. She has him chained to his bed, which he isn't thrilled about, nor is he excited that his mom is his new master. Also of note, when she sneezes into a tissue, there's blood. When he talks back, she hits him. This will be an interesting dynamic. Speaking of, Capri visits Enid to ask her about turning into a werewolf without a full moon. Apparently, that means she could be an Alpha. It's a scary prospect for her.

Wednesday asks Grandmama to help regain her powers, and she suggests meeting with the legendary raven Rosaline Rotwood, a former Nevermore teacher. The cottage the Addams family currently lives in used to belong to Rosaline. Grandmama instructs Wednesday to visit Rosaline's grave and recite its inscription to be granted temporary sight. After getting into a spat with Enid, Wednesday defies Dort's curfew to call on Rosaline. Enid rushes after her to bring her back.

Rosaline appears to Wednesday just as Grandmama said she would, and we're finally seeing Lady Gaga's long-awaited guest starring appearance! Even though Rosaline can sense that Wednesday has some arrogance issues to face, she allows her to place her palm over a flame to have her psychic powers temporarily restored. Oh, and there will be a price to pay. That's not chilling at all! As she has a vision of Tyler and Francoise, Enid snaps her out of her vision and they both collapse.

That price to pay hits quick... Wednesday and Enid awaken the next morning to find they have swapped bodies. Abracadabra, Lady Gaga unleashed a shocking Freaky Friday twist for dropping the raven's gaze. (It's so funny watching Jenna Ortega play Enid and Emma Myers play Wednesday.) They try their best to play their parts, but it's harder than they imagined. Moriticia quickly sniffs out the obvious difference in her daughter. Now she's roped into family dinner.

Isaac Night and Francoise reunite

Wednesday, in Enid's body, returns to Rosaline Rotwood's grave, but she's interrupted by Weems, who informs her that the ravens this body swapped happened to in the past both died. It seems Wednesday could have sped up the premonition of Enid's death by attempting to stop it. Meanwhile, Isaac searches the Galpin home and makes his way into the bunker. It's a real family reunion! Isaac seemingly killed Judi and wants to return to Willow Hill to help save Francoise.

Capri catches "Enid" playing the cello, which allows Wednesday to discover the Alpha concerns Enid has been carrying. Before leaving the music room, Wednesday spots a painting of Rosaline Rotwood. She then snoops around the Addams' cottage, where she finds a trap door leading to a spooky room with Morticia's romance novels (is she Barbara Jean Day?) and a statue. Rosaline comes to her through the statue and basically confirms Wednesday can't save both her and Enid.

Enid decides to read Wednesday's novel as prep for her Addams family dinner, but when she reads the description of the character that's based on her, her feelings are hurt. It's then and there that Enid decides to throw on the colorful garb and makeup and make a scene in the courtyard. She breaks out in hives again but worse thanks to her color allergy. Wednesday (as Enid) overhears Bruno talking to a girlfriend and breaks up with him. Capri urges Enid into the lupin cages.

An Addams family member is marked for death

From Agnes, Enid learns that Wednesday has been trying to keep Enid from dying this whole time. After being yelled at by Enid (as Wednesday), Agnes breaks down in tears and joins the support group with Professor Orloff for body parts, like Thing. Isaac Night has almost completely returned to human form when he confronts Professor Orloff for revenge. He unplugs the contraption keeping him and alive and eats his brain, which Agnes witnesses, as well as Judi dead in their trunk.

The Addams family serves "roadkill pot pie," bringing Enid closer to her breaking point. Morticia's certain that Wednesday has lost her mind, but Weems appears to Morticia to share the truth about Wednesday calling on Rosaline and causing a body swap. Enid breaks Wednesday out of the lupin cages to save Agnes and stop the Galpin-Night family's impending disaster. As Isaac and Tyler pep the machine for Francoise, Wednesday tries to save Agnes before wolfing out.

Wednesday, now in Enid's werewolf form, confronts Tyler and tosses him aside before running away with Enid and Agnes. The machine explodes, but the Galpin-Nights escape, too. Having learned each other's secrets, Wednesday and Enid return to Rosaline's grave and return to their rightful bodies. Weems informs Wednesday that the premonition no longer leads to Enid's death but will now result in the death of an Addams family member. Which one? We don't know yet!

