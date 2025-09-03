Wednesday season 2 episode 7 recap: An unexpected death changes everything

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday season 2 episode 7 from this point forward.

Wednesday's run-in with Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood and its subsequent body swap in the previous episode completley changed the game. An Addams family is now the one marked for death, and that casts a large shadow over Wednesday season 2 episode 7. The episode opens with a flashback to Morning Song a decade and a half ago with Dort speaking with bartender Arnold Hunt. He previously played a character named Gideon on a soap opera. Gideon, you say?

Dort pitches the Morning Song cult idea to Arnold, and he takes the bait. In present day, Dort reads the newspaper and sees Gideon on the front page after a recent sighting in Vermont. Through the trap door in his office, he finds Bianca and her mother Gabrielle in the corridor. He knows her since she was the siren he used to manage in the past and introduced her to Gideon. He threatens them to get back to work and get Morning Song back in action. Yikes!

Wednesday learns via Agnes stealing Isaac Night's Nevermore files that he was her father's roommate. Gomez admits that Isaac was his closest friend. Apparently, Isaac wanted to extract Francoise's Hyde abilities. Wednesday breaks the news to her parents that Francoise didn't keep her deal with Morticia, who admits that she's the writer behind Barbara Jean Day's books. More important, Wednesday shares the new premonition and wants to sacrifice Pugsley.

Dort plans to steal Grandmama's fortune

As Wednesday worries about her family's dire state, Capri warns Enid that if a young Alpha transforms under a full moon, they could potentially remain in their werewolf form forever. Adding to the fear, permanent werewolves are hunted and killed by fellow werewolves. She must follow the precautions in order to avoid this fate. Meanwhile, Francoise's running out of the medication that maintains her near fatal condition. Wednesday and Thing snoop around the Galpin house.

Thing finds the doghouse that hides their underground bunker, and Wednesdays finds new clues about Francoise's limited time. They also find a moth that can track down Isaac. Wednesday receives an offer from Grandmama to stay with her for the summer and learn the Frump family business. This could further drive a wedge between Wednesday and Morticia if she accepts. Grandmama also turns down Dort in person, but Bianca sirens her to do what he wants.

Bianca pushes aside Ajax's questions about her mother now that she's being controlled by Dort. Ajax warns Wednesday and Enid that something's up with Bianca and her mother. Wednesday's also shocked to learn that Grandmama changed her mind about donating money to the gala and teaming up with Dort on a future project with Nevermore Academy.

Pugsley could be the Addams that dies

Isaac and Tyler break into a veterinary clinic in order to give Francoise some of Tyler's Hyde blood to keep her alive. Weems warns Morticia that her mother's using her rift with Wednesday to swoop in and also tells her she should tell her daughter the truth about her relationship with Francoise and Isaac. The new premonition can't afford secrets. Following her fencing match with Bianca, Wednesday is sirened, but Agnes was creeping unseen to reveal the truth she'd forgotten.

Gideon arrives at Nevemore demanding his money from Dort, but he doesn't last long. Dort uses his fire power to burn Gideon alive and throw his remains into the fireplace. It's finally gala time, and it's a large spectacle. Wednesday forces Bianca to tell her where Dort's keeping her mother. Enid and Agnes perform their dance to Lady Gaga's new song "The Dead Dance." Wednesday steals Dort's pocketwatch, leaving him vulnerable to Bianca's siren. He confesses the whole truth.

Realizing what he's done, he holds Bianca captive and threatens to set her on fire. Right on time, Ajax turns Dort to stone and the chandelier falls on him and turns him into dust. Wednesday turns down Grandmama's offer to spend the summer with her for the mean things she said earlier about Gomez. She blackmails Grandmama to make a donation to Nevermore in his name. Pugsley's run off into the graveyard, where Isaac chloroforms him. Wednesday arrives too late. Are those tears?

Notes from Nevermore:

Bruno confesses the truth to Enid about Sofia, the girlfriend he had before coming to Nevermore. They decided to take a break when he arrived at the school. He broke up with her because of his feelings for Enid. That's the conversation Wednesday overheard. But Enid isn't sure she can trust him now.

Sofia shows up at the gala, and Enid officially breaks things off with Bruno. Enid finds an unlikely friend in Agnes after the breakup.

