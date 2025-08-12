Wednesday season 2 nearly broke another Netflix record

Even though its been nearly three years since the show first premiered, Wednesday continues to be a force to be reckoned with on Netflix. The release of season 2 part 1 on Aug. 6 packed one heck of a punch as the newly released viewership numbers reveal. You should never count out Wednesday Addams, whether it's to solve a mystery or to almost beat her own massive records.

According to Netflix, Wednesday season 2 part 1 racked up 50 million views, which translates to 201.6 million hours viewed, in its first five days of release between Aug. 6 to Aug. 10. With only half of the season released so far, the show's second season has managed to basically match the debut numbers of the eight-episode first season back in November 2022.

Wednesday season 1 marked its opening frame on Netflix with 50.1 million views and 341.1 million hours viewed in its first five days of release. The first season notched another 8.6 million views this week. We knew the show was huge, but to almost beat its own debut viewership ratings record with just half of the season is the kind of demand that some people might not have been expecting.

After all, Wednesday is still the most-watched English-language Netflix original series of all time. No other show has been able to surpass the over 252 million views the first season attracted within its first 90 days of release. (The runner-up is Adolescence with 142.6 million views). With its astonishing debut frame, season 2's definitely on track to at least match season 1's record.

The second half of season 2 drops on Sept. 3 and will most certainly exceed the 50 millions views obtained by part 1. Thanks to the release's proximity to fall and "spooky season" that's around the corner in October, it's unlikely that Wednesday will leave the daily top 10 most popular Netflix shows ranking for quite some time. She will be steadily racking up those first 90-day views.

While season 2 part 1 didn't manage to beat out season 1's debut ratings with half the episodes, the release did manage to break one Netflix record, according to the streamer's press release. Wednesday season 2 part 1 has achieved the bragging rights of being the English TV title ranked No. 1 in the most countries, taking up the peak in 91 countries this week. The whole world is obsessed!

All eyes will now be on the release of part 2 to see if Wednesday Addams can bring that record home and make some moves on the all-time most-watch list. Based on the cliffhanger ending of part 1, there's no way anyone will be able to resist binge-watching part 2 as soon as it's released. And don't forget, there's also season 3 to look forward to as another incoming future ratings smash.

Watch Wednesday only on Netflix. Season 2 part 2 premieres on Sept. 3.

